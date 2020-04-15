  The version for the print

  • 2020 April 15 16:50

    Project on construction of new grain terminal in Vysotsk included in Russia’s land-use planning scheme

    The terminal’s annual capacity is 4 million tonnes

    The Government of the Russian Federation has signed a Decree according to which the land-use planning scheme of the Russian Federation has been amended  with introduction of a project on construction of a terminal able to transship 4 million tonnes of grain per year at the port of Vysotsk (Leningrad Region).

    Vysotsk Grain Terminal is to occupy 41 hectares in the water area of the Bolshaya Pikhtovaya Bay (Vyborg District). The construction of the grain terminal with annual capacity of 4 million tonnes (including 3.5 million tonnes of exports and 0.5 million tonnes of imports) is to be completed by 2022. Investments into the project are to exceed RUB 7 billion.

    The second phase foresees the construction of facility for a high-level processing of wheat and on production of wheat gluten, native starch, glucose-fructose syrup and supplementary feeds of up to 200,000 tonnes per year. It is to be put into operation in 2023. The scope of investments is to exceed RUB 6 billion.

    The project was initiated by Technotrans LLC operating in the market of grain and oil crops transportation from 2006. The company is among the top three owners of grain cars with cargo turnover exceeding 3 million tonnes per year.

    Related link:

    Vysotsk Grain Terminal to shift grain cargo flows from Baltic states to Russia – Leningrad Region Governor >>>>

Другие новости по темам: Vysotsk  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 April 15

18:07 Monjasa delivers a strong set of results for 2019
17:58 Novotrans invested over RUB 6 billion in land reclamation under LUGAPORT project
17:44 KONGSBERG to supply Finnish Navy corvettes with Anti-Submarine Warfare and diver detection sonars
17:06 Hapag-Lloyd announces suspension of Far East Loop 4 (FE4) & Blank Sailing Plan of Far East Loop 5 (FE5)
16:50 Project on construction of new grain terminal in Vysotsk included in Russia’s land-use planning scheme
16:27 Navigation within Samara hysdrosystem opens ahead of schedule
16:04 Northwester 2 completes turbine installation of first 9.5MW platform
15:49 Gazprom Management Committee proposes dividend amount of RUB 15.24 per share for 2019
15:25 Annual capacity of Utrenny terminal increased in Russia’s land-use planning scheme to 43.2 million tonnes
15:04 Lasse Carøe Henningsen to become new CFO at Hamburg Süd
14:31 Glavgosexpertiza approved infrastructure for floating nuclear power plant in Chukotka
14:02 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to North Europe and Mediterranean
13:01 Shipping industry requests European Commission to put public consultations and impact assessments on hold
12:43 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fishing Port declined by 1% in 1Q’2020
12:24 Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard JSC to build eight crab catchers
12:00 Philippine Ports Authority feels the pinch of COVID-19 as March income dips 79%
11:30 ABB to power South Asia’s first LNG hybrid tug for efficient and sustainable operations
11:00 Port of Oakland welcomes biggest ship ever this week
10:42 Oil prices rise amid information about US reserves
10:20 First Arctic Shipping Status Report from PAME Working Group highlights increase in Arctic shipping traffic
09:56 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Apr 15
09:51 EMA and Keppel Offshore & Marine sign MOU to develop energy solutions in the areas of distributed energy resources, digitalisation and emerging low carbon alternatives
09:31 Bunker prices are slightly up at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
09:14 Baltic Dry Index is up to 679 points

2020 April 14

18:06 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Houston with C Transport
17:52 SCF Group wins Marine Money’s 2019 Deal of the Year Award in the ‘Project Financing’ category
17:29 RF Government earmarked RUB 3.5 billion for construction of LNG transshipment facility in Kamchatka
17:06 Borr Drilling Limited awarded LOAs for work in the Asia Pacific region for two of its premium jack ups
16:47 Competition for construction of Bagayevsky hydrosystem’s Phase 2 cancelled again
16:35 Wärtsilä сontracted to install route exchange on 50 ships
16:18 Federal budget receipts from Baltic Customs in 1Q’2020 grew by 7.5% YoY
16:05 Stena, Wärtsilä, and Methanex Corporation celebrate five-year anniversary of world’s first methanol-powered commercial vessel
15:30 Port of Oakland loaded box volume dipped 7.4 percent in March 2020
15:03 Dublin Port overall tonnage declines by 4.8% in Q1 2020
14:27 Key Polish trade hub DCT Gdansk maintains operations
13:55 First Ørsted turbines on their way to Borssele 1&2 wind farm off Zeelandic coast
13:30 Verbrugge Terminals starts new scheduled service between Sweden and North Sea Port
13:02 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
12:39 Tri-City ports donated medical equipment to hospitals
12:18 Passenger navigation is not to begin in Saint-Petersburg before April 30
11:36 Rosmorport's North-Western Basin Branch starts rendering towing services in the seaport of Ust-Luga
11:13 Rosmorport amended tariffs on towing services in Korsakov seaport
10:44 Oil prices rose by 1.3%
10:21 Passenger ships with passengers onboard banned from navigation in Saint-Petersburg
09:46 BC Ferries adjusts service to southern Gulf Islands
09:28 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Apr 14
09:19 Samsung Heavy receives order for two LNG-fueled VLCC newbuilds

2020 April 13

18:07 The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announces modifications and extension of No Sail Order for all cruise ships
17:53 Bunker sales at the port of Singapore in 3M’2020 grew by 5.3% Y-o-Y to 12.72 million tonnes
17:30 Oboronlogistics improves quality of services on Ust-Luga-Baltiysk ferry line
16:52 Port of Singapore throughput in March’2020 grew by 2% after a decrease in January-February
16:24 Port of Riga significantly increased handling of grain and timber in 1Q’2020
15:45 USPA’s own fleet dredged 700,000 cubic meters of material in1Q’2020
15:07 Throughput of Russian seaports in 3M’2020 grew by 2.4% (detalization)
14:29 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 3M’2020 grew by 10% Y-o-Y
13:46 Far East and Arctic Development Ministry to select investment projects eligible for infrastructure development subsidy
13:11 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO fell to RUB 5,369 in RF spot market
12:48 Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard starts cutting steel for first crab catching ship
12:03 WMU calls on global maritime and ocean communities to join forces to protect seafarers’ rights
11:00 BAM Nuttall signs contract for new Falkland Island port