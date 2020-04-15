2020 April 15 16:50

Project on construction of new grain terminal in Vysotsk included in Russia’s land-use planning scheme

The terminal’s annual capacity is 4 million tonnes

The Government of the Russian Federation has signed a Decree according to which the land-use planning scheme of the Russian Federation has been amended with introduction of a project on construction of a terminal able to transship 4 million tonnes of grain per year at the port of Vysotsk (Leningrad Region).

Vysotsk Grain Terminal is to occupy 41 hectares in the water area of the Bolshaya Pikhtovaya Bay (Vyborg District). The construction of the grain terminal with annual capacity of 4 million tonnes (including 3.5 million tonnes of exports and 0.5 million tonnes of imports) is to be completed by 2022. Investments into the project are to exceed RUB 7 billion.

The second phase foresees the construction of facility for a high-level processing of wheat and on production of wheat gluten, native starch, glucose-fructose syrup and supplementary feeds of up to 200,000 tonnes per year. It is to be put into operation in 2023. The scope of investments is to exceed RUB 6 billion.

The project was initiated by Technotrans LLC operating in the market of grain and oil crops transportation from 2006. The company is among the top three owners of grain cars with cargo turnover exceeding 3 million tonnes per year.

Related link:

Vysotsk Grain Terminal to shift grain cargo flows from Baltic states to Russia – Leningrad Region Governor >>>>