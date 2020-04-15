2020 April 15 15:25

Annual capacity of Utrenny terminal increased in Russia’s land-use planning scheme to 43.2 million tonnes

Amendments introduced by RF Government into Russia’s land-use planning scheme include expansion of Utrenny terminal capacity from 21.6 million tonnes per year to 43.2 million tonnes per year



The Government of the Russian Federation has signed a Decree according to which the land-use planning scheme of the Russian Federation has been amended with the capacity of the Utrenny terminal (Sabetta port on the Gydan peninsula) increased from 21.6 million tonnes per year to 43.2 million tonnes per year. The document is available on the official internet portal for legal information.



The Utrenny terminal for liquefied natural gas and stable gas condensate included by the RF Government’s Decree into the port of Sabetta will be built on the western shore of the Gydan peninsula in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, where berthing facilities of NOVATEK’s Salmanovsky (Utrenny) field are located today. The Project is based on the hydrocarbon resources of the Utrenneye field. The field with proved reserves of about 1.98 trillion cbm of natural gas and 105 million tonnes of liquid hydrocarbons is to become a resource base of Arctic LNG 2 project.



The Utrenny terminal construction in Sabetta is among the tasks under the federal project 'Northern Sea Route’ aimed at expansion of the Northern Sea Route cargo flow to 80 million tonnes per year by 2024 in pursuance of RF President’s Decree dated 7 May 2018 No 204 “On national objectives and strategic tasks of the Russian Federation development till 2024”.

NOVATEK’s Arctic LNG 2 project provides for construction of three LNG trains, with a capacity of 6.6 mtpa of LNG each, and at least 1.6 mtpa of stable gas condensate. The total LNG capacity of the three trains will be 19.8 mtpa. The project employs an innovative construction concept using gravity-based structures (GBS). OOO Arctic LNG 2 is the operator and owner of all the assets.



