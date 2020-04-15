2020 April 15 14:31

Glavgosexpertiza approved infrastructure for floating nuclear power plant in Chukotka

The project foresees construction of facilities for accommodation, storage and application of special equipment and property intended for physical protection of FNPP



Glavgosexpertiza (Russia's Main Department of State Expertise) says it has considered and approved the design documentation and findings of the engineering survey on construction of onshore facilities and hydraulic engineering structures of infrastructure required for protection of the floating nuclear power plant.



The project foresees the construction of buildings and facilities for accommodation, storage and application of special equipment and property intended for physical protection of the FNPP. There will be premises for a motorboat, booms and special equipment (road vehicles, cross-country load carrier, motor sleigh etc.) as well as fixed berth for a motorboat during the navigation period; a piperack; a light tower; a slope for motor sleigh, tracked cross-country vehicle and some booms; grounds for vehicles; utility and communication networks; fencing; coast protection facilities.



The Project Developer – Rosenergoatom Concern JSC. General Designer – Atomenergo JSC.



The floating nuclear power plant including the Akademik Lomonosov FPU (floating power unit) and onshore hydraulic engineering structures, is supply power to Pevek and the entire Chukotka Autonomous District. The facility will replace the Bilibino NPP which generates 80% of the electricity produced by the closed-loop Chaun-Bilibino energy system. The FNPP will be the world's northernmost nuclear installation.



The floating nuclear power plant located in Pevek will facilitate social and economic development of the Chaun municipality and Chukotka as a whole. It will also be one of the key infrastructure elements under the programme for development of the Northern Sea Route and ensuring year-round icebreaker support.



The station is equipped with KLT-40 C reactors generating up to 70 MW of electricity and 50 Gcal / h of heat energy in the nominal operating mode, which is enough to support the city with a population of about 100,000 people.

Rosatom is currently working on second-generation FPUs, i.e. Optimized Floating Power Units (OFPUs), which will be smaller but more powerful than its predecessor. Его предполагается оснастить двумя реакторами типа РИТМ-200M общей мощностью 100 МВт.



Related link:

Floating nuclear power plant starts supplying energy to power system of Chukotka >>>>