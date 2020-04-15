2020 April 15 15:04

Lasse Carøe Henningsen to become new CFO at Hamburg Süd

Lasse Carøe Henningsen, 46, is to become the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Hamburg Süd, the company said in its release. He will be succeeding the current CFO Jakob Wegge-Larsen, who has held this position since December 2017 and will be finally returning to Maersk in Copenhagen at the end of June. Already at the end of February 2020, he in parallel assumed the position of CFO of the Maersk division Ocean & Logistics there. When Lasse Carøe Henningsen starts at Hamburg Süd on June 1, he will be in charge of the Business Finance and Accounting divisions as well as the important SAP project. He and Dr. Arnt Vespermann, the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), will together make up the Management Board of Hamburg Süd.

Lasse Carøe Henningsen is a proven financial expert who has spent many years of his career working for the internationally renowned consulting and auditing firms EY and PwC as well as PANDORA A/S, a publicly traded jewelry and design company. Furthermore, he has extensive experience in the shipping industry. He previously served as Head of Accounting & Control at Maersk Tankers A/S and, since 2018, he has been CFO and a member of the Executive Board of Christiania Shipping A/S, a Copenhagen-based carrier that specializes in transporting chemicals.