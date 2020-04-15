2020 April 15 12:43

Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fishing Port declined by 1% in 1Q’2020

Positive dynamics is registered in shipment of frozen fish to the internal market

In January-March 2020, Murmansk Sea Fishing Port JSC handled 38,700 tonnes of cargo, which is 1% less, year-on-year, says the stevedoring company.

In the reporting period, transshipment of fish grew by 2.7% to 27,000 tonnes.

According to Eduard Malashenkov, head of the company’s transshipment facility, shipments to Russia grew in 1Q’2020 by 4,000 tonnes. The increase was primarily driven by 1,500 tonnes of shrimps and 2,000 tonnes of herring.

In March, the company’s turnover fell by 21.8% to 14,700 tonnes including 10,06 tonnes of fish (-20.9%).

The forecast for April is more optimistic, says the company.

According to the Association of Commercial Sea Ports, total throughput of Murmansk port in the first quarter of the year fell by 9.6%, year-on-year, to 14.5 million tonnes.

Murmansk Sea Fishing Port specializes in handling cargo from fishing boats, mother ships and reefer ships. It also transships packaged, palleted and loose cargo, as well as general cargo of commercial and military use. The company’s quay side is 4.5 km long. It owns port fleet, fleet of lifting equipment, auxiliary equipment, refrigerators, rail facilities and yard engines.