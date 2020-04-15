2020 April 15 12:24

Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard JSC to build eight crab catchers

Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard JSC will build eight crab catchers during five years under “keel quotas” programme

On 15 April 2020, Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard JSC (NSRY, Nakhodka Primorsky Territory) and Antey Sever signed an agreement on construction of six crab catchers. A series of modern ships will be built under the investment quota programme within a five-year period, says press center of the Primorsky Territory.

Nikolay Bolgar, Director of Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard, emphasized that the shipyard will build eight modern and economically efficient ships. According to him, an agreement on construction of two crab catchers will be signed with fishing company TRK in the nearest future.

“Crab catchers are covered by the investment quota programme. So it is profitable for ship owners to have them built by our shipyard. When ships are built by Far East shipyards the state covers part of construction costs”, said Nikolay Bolgar.

The should has already commenced steel cutting and welding of plates with all base sections to be completed in May.

Sergey Kalitin, Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Primorsky Territory, said that shipbuilding plant represent the basis of the economy being on the list of the region’s systemic companies.

“Amid the current economic slowdown it is important to have guaranteed jobs. It is the second order for crab catchers in the Primorsky Territory. We will expand the geographic footprint of shipyards involved in implementation of this agreement”, added the Minister.

Total gross tonnage of the crab catcher exceeds 1,000 tonnes, its length is 57.7 meters, width – 12.6 meters. The ship will be equipped with a conventional propulsion unit. Endurance - 30 days.

Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard was established in 1951 and incorporated in 1992. In 1999 NSRY obtained ISO 9002:1994 certificate. Then the company participated in large infrastructure projects in the Primorsky Territory.

