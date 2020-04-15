2020 April 15 14:02

CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to North Europe and Mediterranean

CMA CGM has announced Freight All Kinds (FAK) rates as follows as from May 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice (but not beyond May 14th, 2020):



Origin Range: From all Asian ports (including Japan, Southeast Asia and Bangladesh)

Destination Range: To all Northern European ports (including UK and the full range from Portugal to Finland/Estonia)







