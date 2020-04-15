2020 April 15 09:31

Bunker prices are slightly up at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia

Bunker prices at the port of Saint-Petersburg grew by $5-10 pmt

According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:

Average price of IFO-380 HS - $105 pmt (+$5).

Average price of MGO - $270 pmt (+$10).

Average price of ULSFO - $200 pmt (-).

Average price of VLSFO 0.5% - $145 pmt (+$5).

Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam fell by $6 on the average:

- IFO-380 НS - $175 (-$2).

- MGO - $295 (-$8).

- ULSFO 0,1% - $270 (-$20).

- VLSFO 0,5% - $230 (+$5).

The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.