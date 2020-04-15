-
2020 April 15 09:31
Bunker prices are slightly up at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
Bunker prices at the port of Saint-Petersburg grew by $5-10 pmt
According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:
Average price of IFO-380 HS - $105 pmt (+$5).
Average price of MGO - $270 pmt (+$10).
Average price of ULSFO - $200 pmt (-).
Average price of VLSFO 0.5% - $145 pmt (+$5).
Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam fell by $6 on the average:
- IFO-380 НS - $175 (-$2).
- MGO - $295 (-$8).
- ULSFO 0,1% - $270 (-$20).
- VLSFO 0,5% - $230 (+$5).
The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.
