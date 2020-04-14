2020 April 14 16:47

Competition for construction of Bagayevsky hydrosystem’s Phase 2 cancelled again

The competition for execution of works on Construction of the Bagayevsky hydrosystem on the Don river. Facilities of Phase 2 (the main period) earlier announced by FSBI “Administration of Azov-Don Basin of Inland Water Ways” (Azov-Don Basin Administration) has been cancelled. As Sergey Gaidayev, head of Azov-Don Basin Administratio, told IAA PortNews, that is because of changes introduced into the federal targeted investment programme in respect of contract terms and value. The competition is to be announced in the nearest future.

Under the contract, the works are to be completed by 5 November 2021 (date for signing of acceptance/delivery certificate of КС-11 format) with the contract completion scheduled for 20 December 2021 (date for signing of the state contract completion certificate).

IAA PortNews earlier cited Aleksandr Poshivai, head of Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) as emphasizing at the meeting of Rosmorrechflot’s Board and Public Council that reconstruction of the Beloomut hydrosystem will let increase throughput capacity of Russia’s inland water ways by 910,000 tonnes per year.

According to him, the year of 2020 is also to see the beginning of Bagayevsky hydrosystem’s main phase construction and continuation of comprehensive reconstruction in the Volga, Severdvinsk, Volga-Baltic, Volga-Don, Azov-Don and Yenisey Basins.

