  • 2020 April 14 17:06

    Borr Drilling Limited awarded LOAs for work in the Asia Pacific region for two of its premium jack ups

    Borr Drilling Limited has been awarded LOAs for work in the Asia Pacific region for two of its premium jack ups, of which one is a newbuild being activated. The contracts’ estimated duration, excluding options, will be for 365 days and 200 days respectively. The rigs are expected to commence contracts in the third quarter of 2020, the company said in its release.

    The Company has received notices of early termination of contracts from Exxon Mobil for the rigs “Gerd” and “Groa” which are working in Nigeria under contracts originally committed until April 2021 and May 2021, respectively. The contracts for both rigs require 180 days notice for early termination. The Company is in discussions with Exxon Mobil with regards to planning the discontinuity of operations for both rigs following the early termination notices.

    The Company has received notice to stop operations for the “Norve”, working in Gabon for BW Energy. The rig finished operations in early April 2020, around three months before previously estimated.

    The Company has received a notice of early termination for the semi-submersible “MSS1” which finished its contract on 25 March 2020, one month earlier than previously estimated. The rig is entitled to an early termination fee as per contract provisions.

    Following its campaign with Neptune, the “Prospector 5” has safely arrived in Harwich. The Company received notification from its follow-on customer, Perenco, electing not to proceed with the previously announced contract for the rig. The rig is scheduled to commence operation for CNOOC in the North Sea between September and November 2020.

    The net impact of the new contracts and the early termination of the existing contracts is estimated to affect the total revenue backlog negatively by approximately USD 16 million.

    Furthermore, the rigs Odin and Galar have commenced operation for Pemex during Q1 2020, and the Njord is expected to commence operations with Pemex shortly. The rig Saga commenced operation in Vietnam for ENI in February 2020.

    Borr Drilling is experiencing the impact of current unprecedented market conditions and the global market reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic, in particular as a result of the practical issues arising from government-imposed travel restrictions, border closures and quarantines.

Borr Drilling  


2020 April 14

