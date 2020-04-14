2020 April 14 16:18

Federal budget receipts from Baltic Customs in 1Q’2020 grew by 7.5% YoY

The weight of cleared cargo increased by 68%, year-on-year, to 5.87 million tonnes. The weight of cleared export cargo grew by 250%, import – by 1%.

In January-March 2020, Baltic Customs transferred RUB 113.48 billion of duties and taxes to the federal budget, 7.5% more than in the same period of the previous year, says press center of the customs.

In the reporting period, foreign trade turnover within the Baltic Customs area totaled $8.15 billion. The activities involved 6,398 importers/exporters.

During the first quarter of 2020, Baltic Customs issued 84,769 custom declarations (import – 75,851, export – 8,918).

In 1Q’2020, goods were imported from 139 countries with the list of key states including China (21%), Ecuador (16%), Germany (4.8%), India (4.3%), Korean Republic (3.6%), Morocco (3,4%), USA (2.6%), Argentina (2.4%), Netherlands (2.4%), Belgium (2.3%).

The leading positions in imports are held by fruit (26%), polymer materials (6%), ferrous metal (5%), organic chemicals (4.7%), equipment (3.9%), fish and shell fish (3.3%), vehicles for land transport (3.3%), mixed chemicals (2.8%), vegetable and fruit products (2.6%), rubber and rubber products (2.5%).

Goods were exported to 136 countries including China (32%), Turkey (14%), Belgium (4.8%), Brazil (4.8%), Norway (4.7%), Lithuania (4.3%), USA (3.7%), Finland (2.6%), Egypt (2.5%), Netherlands (2.6%) with ore and cinder accounting for 26%, ferrous metal – for 18%, fertilizers for 18%, wood and products - 16%; salt, Sulphur, earth and stones (11%).

Every possible assistance was provided in respect of first priority goods and food.

In January-March, throughput of seaports in the Baltic Sea Basin grew by 3.6% to 65.12 million tonnes including 25.8 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-1.1%) and 39.3 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+7.0%). The port of Ust-Luga handled 27.0 million tonnes (+2.7%), Primorsk – 16.3 million tonnes (+15.9%), Big Port St. Petersburg - 14.8 million tonnes (+3.5%).

During the period of restrictions aimed at prevention of Covid-19 spread in the Russian Federation, Baltic Customs ensures uninterrupted clearance of goods crossing the sea border of the country.

All Baltic Customs points including the Central one operate normally, from 09:00 till 21:00 every day, Moscow time, with observance of all epidemiological requirements. Personal reception of citizens by the customs management is temporarily suspended with coominication available via mail and email.