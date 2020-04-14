  The version for the print

  • 2020 April 14 14:27

    Key Polish trade hub DCT Gdansk maintains operations

    Thanks to the dedication of the team at DCT Gdansk, this key hub in the Polish economic supply chain continues to operate whilst ensuring that the safety of the company’s employees, their families, customers and suppliers forms a central part of its planning; as it has done since the beginning of the worldwide COVID-19 outbreak.

    In order to minimize workplace risk, the company has ensured widespread availability of information and guidelines for preventing infection and has launched a 24-hour hotline for employees regarding COVID-19.

    For vessel arrivals, DCT Gdansk follows the guidelines and recommendations of the Sanitary Inspection and the Border Guard. In addition, the terminal is in constant contact with the Harbour Master, who issues the decision to allow ships to enter the port or not. Border and sanitary controls have been put in place to check all ship crew members entering ports and they are subject to mandatory body temperature checking. The procedure is carried out by the Border Guard with the assistance of the Fire Department. Contact between the crew and DCT employees is also limited and masks are used if that contact is required in an enclosed space.

    In addition, the company has introduced the disinfecting of workstations and equipment with sanitizers available in each piece of terminal equipment. The administration building and general areas are sanitized daily. All employees who wish to do so receive disposable gloves. Wherever possible office staff are working from home and during this time the company has suspended all visits to the terminal. There are mandatory temperature measurements for all staff or visitors entering DCT and there is an hour break between shift changes to minimize the risk of employees coming into contact with each other.

    Despite these restrictions, DCT has been able to maintain full berth operations to handle ships bringing vital goods to Poland and ensuring Polish exports continue to move. The fully automated gate process helps keep a high number of daily truck visits possible, by using procedures that limit direct contact between the truck drivers and DCT employees. All activities related to truck arrival can now be done via the company’s e.BRAMA internet system, by e-mail or by phone. The same process is followed for trains, so that key goods can continue to move ensuring that despite the lockdown, foodstuffs, medical supplies as well as goods for trade can continue to move.

    Now more than ever, people’s livelihoods are dependent on keeping the logistics supply chains open. Sustaining port operations is crucial for the economy both now and for future recovery and DCT Gdansk is focused on ensuring terminal operations remain on-going whilst respecting the health and safety of our employees and clients.

    ” By working together, we will find the best solutions to overcome these challenging conditions. I would like to thank all our employees for their commitment and so readily adjusting to these new requirements. DCT handles 60% of containerised imports and exports to Poland and is therefore a vital part of the logistics supply chain. We will continue to be vigilant and take appropriate precautionary measures to ensure DCT continues to operate. ” – says Cameron Thorpe, CEO of DCT Gdansk S.A.

    “We are all aware that the strong actions of the government will be beneficial, however the positive impact of these actions will take some time to be felt. We are very aware of the dynamics of the current situation with COVID-19 and how around the world the necessary measures to combat this pandemic will have a large impact on the global economy. The shipping industry and logistics in general will undoubtedly be affected by the economic downturn” – adds Adam Żołnowski, CFO of DCT Gdansk.

    “We will make every effort to minimize the risk of COVID-19 spreading like any responsible company in Poland and worldwide. However, we are also aware of our role for the Polish economy. The government has not closed businesses and certain businesses – food, pharmaceuticals and logistics – have been highlighted as essential and would like to thank the drivers coming to DCT Gdansk for their understanding and all of our customers for their continued support” – sums up Dominik Landa, Commercial Director of DCT Gdansk.

    “At DCT, we know how important it is at this time to support and help others in our community in the fight against COVID-19, especially senior citizens and our heroes in the medical industry. As part of our social responsibility action called #logististicsheros for #medicalheros, we financially supported the Polish Red Cross to purchase medical equipment for hospitals, as well as the University Centre of Marine and Tropical Medicine in Gdynia. Additionally, we have joined the “A Meal for a medic” campaign of the Foundation for Social Innovation, as well as the “A Meal for Effort” program of the Gdańsk Foundation for Economic Development, in which we will support people from the neighborhood most vulnerable in connection with the current pandemic, at the same time helping catering bars to survive”, says the statement.

Другие новости по темам: DCT Gdansk  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 April 14

17:52 SCF Group wins Marine Money’s 2019 Deal of the Year Award in the ‘Project Financing’ category
17:29 RF Government earmarked RUB 3.5 billion for construction of LNG transshipment facility in Kamchatka
17:06 Borr Drilling Limited awarded LOAs for work in the Asia Pacific region for two of its premium jack ups
16:47 Competition for construction of Bagayevsky hydrosystem’s Phase 2 cancelled again
16:35 Wärtsilä сontracted to install route exchange on 50 ships
16:18 Federal budget receipts from Baltic Customs in 1Q’2020 grew by 7.5% YoY
16:05 Stena, Wärtsilä, and Methanex Corporation celebrate five-year anniversary of world’s first methanol-powered commercial vessel
15:30 Port of Oakland loaded box volume dipped 7.4 percent in March 2020
15:03 Dublin Port overall tonnage declines by 4.8% in Q1 2020
14:27 Key Polish trade hub DCT Gdansk maintains operations
13:55 First Ørsted turbines on their way to Borssele 1&2 wind farm off Zeelandic coast
13:30 Verbrugge Terminals starts new scheduled service between Sweden and North Sea Port
13:02 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
12:39 Tri-City ports donated medical equipment to hospitals
12:18 Passenger navigation is not to begin in Saint-Petersburg before April 30
11:36 Rosmorport's North-Western Basin Branch starts rendering towing services in the seaport of Ust-Luga
11:13 Rosmorport amended tariffs on towing services in Korsakov seaport
10:44 Oil prices rose by 1.3%
10:21 Passenger ships with passengers onboard banned from navigation in Saint-Petersburg
09:46 BC Ferries adjusts service to southern Gulf Islands
09:28 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Apr 14
09:19 Samsung Heavy receives order for two LNG-fueled VLCC newbuilds

2020 April 13

18:07 The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announces modifications and extension of No Sail Order for all cruise ships
17:53 Bunker sales at the port of Singapore in 3M’2020 grew by 5.3% Y-o-Y to 12.72 million tonnes
17:30 Oboronlogistics improves quality of services on Ust-Luga-Baltiysk ferry line
16:52 Port of Singapore throughput in March’2020 grew by 2% after a decrease in January-February
16:24 Port of Riga significantly increased handling of grain and timber in 1Q’2020
15:45 USPA’s own fleet dredged 700,000 cubic meters of material in1Q’2020
15:07 Throughput of Russian seaports in 3M’2020 grew by 2.4% (detalization)
14:29 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 3M’2020 grew by 10% Y-o-Y
13:46 Far East and Arctic Development Ministry to select investment projects eligible for infrastructure development subsidy
13:11 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO fell to RUB 5,369 in RF spot market
12:48 Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard starts cutting steel for first crab catching ship
12:03 WMU calls on global maritime and ocean communities to join forces to protect seafarers’ rights
11:00 BAM Nuttall signs contract for new Falkland Island port
10:44 COVID-19 exit and recovery strategy: keep European ports going
10:12 In pursuit of green tourism in Baltic Sea Region
10:01 ABP increases capacity to store refrigerated containers at the Port of Hull
09:47 Oil prices rise driven by OPEC+ agreement
09:20 Icebreaker support period ended in Vanino seaport
09:08 New generation seafloor drill rig is ready to prod the offshore market - Royal IHC
08:59 Singapore to add floating accommodation to range of housing for foreign workers

2020 April 12

17:06 Halfway mark on foundation installation at Borssele 1&2 offshore wind farm with record installation cycles
16:53 SBM Offshore adapts to business during pandemic
15:42 ICS welcomes EU moves on COVID-19
14:39 CDC announces modifications and extension of No Sail Order for all cruise ships
13:48 Sinopec continues int'l growth, begins oil depot operations at Sri Lanka’s Hambantota Port
12:47 Altera Infrastructure L.P. announces Petrojarl Knarr contract extension
11:07 DEME charters hotel ship for pre-quarantine and safe crew changes

2020 April 11

16:22 HII begins fabrication of destroyer Ted Stevens (DDG 128)
15:46 Metal Shark expands law enforcement market share with 20 new customers and 35+ new orders
14:59 TKF secures cable supply contract offshore wind farm Kaskasi
13:48 USCG interdicts lancha crews illegally fishing US waters
13:37 New Scottish fishing trawler to have a propulsion and power package from Wärtsilä
12:41 Stockholm Norvik Port installs a smart buoy
10:43 Port of Long Beach receives $14.5 million grant for rail project

2020 April 10

18:01 Throughput of Russian seaports in 3M’2020 grew by 2.4% to 207.08 million tonnes
17:40 Nikolay Shablikov took office of Nordic Engineering BoD Chairman
17:26 IMO and port State inspection authorities set pragmatic approach to support global supply chain
17:06 Rotterdam’s industry cut its carbon emissions by 3.8% in 2019