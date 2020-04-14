2020 April 14 13:55

First Ørsted turbines on their way to Borssele 1&2 wind farm off Zeelandic coast

The Danish company Ørsted, operating from Vlissingen in North Sea Port, is taking the first turbines to the Borssele 1&2 wind farm in the North Sea. They will be installed in the week of 13 April, North Sea Port says in a press release.

The turbines will be transported to the site of the wind farm by the DEME Group's installation vessel Sea Challenger. "Ørsted is doing its utmost to continue the construction of the offshore wind farm during the coronavirus crisis. We are doing so in a way that puts the health and safety of employees first. So far we have been successful in this and construction is on schedule. We have been helped by smooth cooperation with our subcontractors plus a constructive dialogue with the national and local authorities, who are implementing the necessary health and safety measures in an intelligent way”, says Ørsted.

Ørsted began construction of the initial foundations of the Borssele 1&2 wind farm in January of this year. It will be built 22 kilometres off the Zeelandic coast. 94 monopile foundations have been constructed, with depths ranging from 14 to almost 40 metres. In April, the 94 turbines will be transported by ship from Esbjerg in Denmark and positioned on top of the piles.

North Sea Port has an excellent infrastructure for offshore wind energy in Vlissingen as well as a great deal of experience of working with top companies and research institutions. Ørsted is building and maintaining the Borssele 1&2 wind farm from its dedicated maintenance base in Vlissingen.

The wind farm will have a capacity of 752 MW of green electricity, equivalent to the consumption of one million households. Borssele 1&2 is Ørsted's first offshore wind farm in the Netherlands and, when its construction is complete, it will be the country’s largest. The construction of the wind farm is also an important step in the Dutch government's ambitious green energy transition.