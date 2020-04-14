2020 April 14 13:30

Verbrugge Terminals starts new scheduled service between Sweden and North Sea Port

North Sea Port says the new weekly service between Sweden and Terneuzen will dock at Verbrugge Terminals in Terneuzen every Saturday. The ro-ro ships transport paper, trailers, containers and project cargo. A boost for North Sea Port in these coronavirus times.

The cargo consists of rolls of paper for magazines, newspapers and other printed matter. These rolls are unloaded at Terneuzen every Saturday and delivered to the various printers, with Verbrugge's transport company Verbrugge Internationale Wegtransporten playing an important role. The Verbrugge terminal in Terneuzen has been a hub for paper and cardboard for decades. Verbrugge also has the technology to cut rolls of paper to size, label them and repackage them.

The scheduled service will be operated by 2 ro-ro vessels that will alternately call at the Verbrugge terminal in Terneuzen. The return cargo to Sweden (Braviken & Södertalje) will consist of all kinds of goods, such as trailers, containers and project cargo.

The scheduled service further strengthens the link between Terneuzen and Sweden. Wagenborg has been operating weekly sailings carrying ro-ro cargo from Terneuzen to Sodertalje and Pitea for some time.

This new scheduled service reinforces Verbrugge Terminals’ presence at North Sea Port and gives it a springboard to further develop its activities there. It means North Sea Port will see its share of the markets for paper and cardboard, ro-ro, containers and project cargo increase.