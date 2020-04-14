Passenger navigation is not to begin in Saint-Petersburg before April 30

2020 April 14 12:18

Passenger navigation in Saint-Petersburg will begin upon lifting of restrictions related to prevention of COVID-19, says press center of the City Government’s Transport Committee.



The decision was made at the meeting of the Interdepartment Transport Working Group of the City’s Interdepartment Coordination Council on prevention of COVID-19 spread in Saint-Petersburg. Maksim Sokolov is appointed head of the Working Group.



So, no commercial transportation of passengers will be offered within administrative boundaries of Saint-Petersburg on the following waterways: the Neva, the Malaya Neva, the Malaya Nevka, the Srednyaya Nevka and the Bolshaya Nevka as well as within water areas of seaports. The same decision covers rivers and canals of Saint-Petersburg (Moika, Fontanka, Grbiboyedov canal etc.).



The navigation is not expected to begin before April 30.

From 14 April 2020, passenger ships with passengers onboard are banned from navigation within administrative boundaries of Saint-Petersburg.

