2020 April 14 10:21

Passenger ships with passengers onboard banned from navigation in Saint-Petersburg

From 14 April 2020, Passenger ships with passengers onboard are banned from navigation within administrative boundaries of Saint-Petersburg on the following waterways: the Neva (1,384.5 km – 1,344.5 km), the Malaya Neva (1,384.5 km – 1,382.5 km), Malaya Nevka, Srednyaya Nevka and Bolshaya Nevka, says press center of the Volga-Baltic Administration.

The decision made at the meeting of the Interdepartment Transport Working Group of the City’s Interdepartment Coordination Council on prevention of COVID-19 spread in Saint-Petersburg held on 09.04.2020 is aimed at protection of life and health of people amid the threat of coronavirus infection during passenger transportation by inland water ways. The decision is based on Article 77 of the Federal Law dated 7 March 2001 (No 24-ФЗ) “IWW Code of the Russian Federation”.