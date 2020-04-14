2020 April 14 09:46

BC Ferries adjusts service to southern Gulf Islands

BC Ferries says it is adjusting service levels on routes to the Southern Gulf Islands for the next 60 days to protect the health and safety of communities and ferry workers, ensure the resiliency of the coastal ferry service, and better match ferry service to current demand.

Effective April 10, service to the Southern Gulf Islands will be amended to a simplified schedule that supports the movement of essential goods to the islands and provides options for inter-island travel.

Tsawwassen to Southern Gulf Island services will be combined as a one ship service utilizing the Salish Raven vessel based out of Swartz Bay. The Salish Raven will travel back and forth between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay, while stopping en route at Pender, Mayne and Galiano.

Customers with reservations on cancelled sailings on the Tsawwassen – Southern Gulf Islands route will be automatically refunded. The revised schedule will be available for booking reservations shortly.

Other service to the Southern Gulf Islands will be delivered by the Queen of Cumberland travelling between Swartz Bay, Saturna, Mayne, Galiano and Pender. Service to Long Harbour on Salt Spring Island will be suspended and Salt Spring Island will be served by its two other routes, Swartz Bay – Fulford Harbour and Crofton – Vesuvius.

BC Ferries is dedicated to providing a safe and healthy travel experience for its passengers and employees. At this time, the company is advising customers to avoid any non-essential travel, including the upcoming Easter long weekend. For those that need to travel, additional measures have been put in place to keep customers and crew healthy and safe.