2020 April 13 17:53

Bunker sales at the port of Singapore in 3M’2020 grew by 5.3% Y-o-Y to 12.72 million tonnes

Bunker sales at the port of Singapore in January-March 2019 grew by 5.3% Y-o-Y to 12.72 million tonnes. According to official data from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), sales of LSFO 380cst totaled 6.05 million tonnes (no sales last year), LSFO 100cst – grew 23 times to 2.25 million tonnes, MFO 380cst – fell 4.8 times to 1.8 million tonnes, LSMGO – grew 1.9 times to 1.25 tonnes, MFO 500cst – plunged 7 times to 314,000 tonnes, MGO – grew by 13% to 247,100 tonnes, MFO 180cst – dropped to about a zero level.

Singapore is the city-state located on an island in the South-East Asia. In 2019, the port handled 626.18 million tonnes of cargo.