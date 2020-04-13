  The version for the print

  • 2020 April 13 16:52

    Port of Singapore throughput in March’2020 grew by 2% after a decrease in January-February

    The Port of Singapore throughput in January-March 2020 has slightly declined, year-on-year, to 151.78 million tonnes, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore provisional figures show.

    Handling of oil cargo decreased by 6% to 50.31 million tonnes, transshipment of dry bulk cargo increased by 12.3% to 4.87 million tonnes.

    Container throughput climbed by 4.3% to 9.28 million TEUs.

    Singapore is the city-state located on an island in the South-East Asia. In 2019, the port handled 626.18 million tonnes of cargo.

