2020 April 13 15:45

USPA’s own fleet dredged 700,000 cubic meters of material in1Q’2020

In the first three months of 2020, the volume of dredging works carried out by the fleet of Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority exceeded 700 thousand cubic meters (in the first quarter of 2019, the volume of works was 160 thousand m3).

The positive dynamics in the operation of the USPA’s own fleet, first of all, is the result of the continuous improvement of business process, in particular, docking and classification repairs of the ships of technical fleet carried out last year, as well as favorable weather conditions at the beginning of this year.

During the first quarter of 2020, dredging caravans of the Delta Pilot branch of SE USPA Meotida, Ingulskiy and Rion carried out works on the approach channel of the Danube-Black Sea deep sea passage, the Bug-Dnieper-Liman and Kherson sea channels, the approach channel of the Dniester-Tsaregradsky gyr, as well as on the approach channels of the ports of Mariupol and Berdyansk. Skif dredger of the ‘Dredging Fleet’ branch worked on the Dniester-Liman approach channel of the Belgorod-Dniester seaport.

In general, the volume of operational dredging of seaports and channels, carried out by the own fleet of the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority and contractors by order of USPA exceeded 2 million cubic meters of soil as of March 31.2020.

Maintenance dredging is combined with continuous complex monitoring of environmental impact and payments to the appropriate budgets for reimbursement of water and fish resources.