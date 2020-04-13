  The version for the print

  • 2020 April 13 15:45

    USPA’s own fleet dredged 700,000 cubic meters of material in1Q’2020

    In the first three months of 2020, the volume of dredging works carried out by the fleet of Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority exceeded 700 thousand cubic meters (in the first quarter of 2019, the volume of works was 160 thousand m3).

    The positive dynamics in the operation of the USPA’s own fleet, first of all, is the result of the continuous improvement of business process, in particular, docking and classification repairs of the ships of technical fleet carried out last year, as well as favorable weather conditions at the beginning of this year.

    During the first quarter of 2020, dredging caravans of the Delta Pilot branch of SE USPA Meotida, Ingulskiy and Rion carried out works on the approach channel of the Danube-Black Sea deep sea passage, the Bug-Dnieper-Liman and Kherson sea channels, the approach channel of the Dniester-Tsaregradsky gyr, as well as on the approach channels of the ports of Mariupol and Berdyansk. Skif dredger of the ‘Dredging Fleet’ branch worked on the Dniester-Liman approach channel of the Belgorod-Dniester seaport.

    In general, the volume of operational dredging of seaports and channels, carried out by the own fleet of the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority and contractors by order of USPA exceeded 2 million cubic meters of soil as of March 31.2020.

    Maintenance dredging is combined with continuous complex monitoring of environmental impact and payments to the appropriate budgets for reimbursement of water and fish resources.

2020 April 13

18:07 The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announces modifications and extension of No Sail Order for all cruise ships
17:53 Bunker sales at the port of Singapore in 3M’2020 grew by 5.3% Y-o-Y to 12.72 million tonnes
17:30 Oboronlogistics improves quality of services on Ust-Luga-Baltiysk ferry line
16:52 Port of Singapore throughput in March’2020 grew by 2% after a decrease in January-February
16:24 Port of Riga significantly increased handling of grain and timber in 1Q’2020
15:07 Throughput of Russian seaports in 3M’2020 grew by 2.4% (detalization)
14:29 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 3M’2020 grew by 10% Y-o-Y
13:46 Far East and Arctic Development Ministry to select investment projects eligible for infrastructure development subsidy
13:11 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO fell to RUB 5,369 in RF spot market
12:48 Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard starts cutting steel for first crab catching ship
12:03 WMU calls on global maritime and ocean communities to join forces to protect seafarers’ rights
11:00 BAM Nuttall signs contract for new Falkland Island port
10:44 COVID-19 exit and recovery strategy: keep European ports going
10:12 In pursuit of green tourism in Baltic Sea Region
10:01 ABP increases capacity to store refrigerated containers at the Port of Hull
09:47 Oil prices rise driven by OPEC+ agreement
09:20 Icebreaker support period ended in Vanino seaport
09:08 New generation seafloor drill rig is ready to prod the offshore market - Royal IHC
08:59 Singapore to add floating accommodation to range of housing for foreign workers

2020 April 12

17:06 Halfway mark on foundation installation at Borssele 1&2 offshore wind farm with record installation cycles
16:53 SBM Offshore adapts to business during pandemic
15:42 ICS welcomes EU moves on COVID-19
14:39 CDC announces modifications and extension of No Sail Order for all cruise ships
13:48 Sinopec continues int'l growth, begins oil depot operations at Sri Lanka’s Hambantota Port
12:47 Altera Infrastructure L.P. announces Petrojarl Knarr contract extension
11:07 DEME charters hotel ship for pre-quarantine and safe crew changes

2020 April 11

16:22 HII begins fabrication of destroyer Ted Stevens (DDG 128)
15:46 Metal Shark expands law enforcement market share with 20 new customers and 35+ new orders
14:59 TKF secures cable supply contract offshore wind farm Kaskasi
13:48 USCG interdicts lancha crews illegally fishing US waters
13:37 New Scottish fishing trawler to have a propulsion and power package from Wärtsilä
12:41 Stockholm Norvik Port installs a smart buoy
10:43 Port of Long Beach receives $14.5 million grant for rail project

2020 April 10

18:01 Throughput of Russian seaports in 3M’2020 grew by 2.4% to 207.08 million tonnes
17:40 Nikolay Shablikov took office of Nordic Engineering BoD Chairman
17:26 IMO and port State inspection authorities set pragmatic approach to support global supply chain
17:06 Rotterdam’s industry cut its carbon emissions by 3.8% in 2019
16:38 North Sea Port sees 6.6-pct decline in cargo transhipment in 1Q'2020
16:14 Port of Houston container volumes down 11 percent to 248,280 TEU in March of 2020
16:13 Arctia’s subsidiary Meritaito offers green solution in field of aids to navigation
15:49 Glavgosexpertiza approved Phase 2 of OTEKO’s terminal in Taman
15:05 Port of Tallinn announced new weekly service of Containerships from Muuga harbour
14:20 LUKOIL continues development of its North Caspian fields
14:02 COVID-19: the CMA CGM Group builds a logistical bridge to supply France with urgent medical equipment
13:41 Oboronlogistics’ Ambal ferry involved in cargo delivery to Kaliningrad Region
13:24 Palau International Ship Registry reaches out to ship owners with digital services
12:43 BlueWater Reporting issues Q1 2020 World Liner Supply Report
12:19 1.35 million cubic meters of material to be dredged in Azov-Don Basin in 2020
11:54 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 3M’2020 grew by 22% Y-o-Y to 4.2 million tonnes
11:27 Port of HaminaKotka throughput in 1Q’2020 fell by 12.3% Y-o-Y to 3.9 million tonnes
11:05 Philly Shipyard wins major training ships contract
10:38 Oil prices fell on April 9
10:05 Boskalis expands Salvage presence in the US by acquiring Ardent Americas
09:42 Bunker prices go down at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
09:19 Port of Gothenburg works at full capacity, despite the Coronavirus crisis
09:10 Baltic Dry Index is up to 635 points
08:16 Sino-Global to acquire majority stake in Mandarine Ocean

2020 April 9

18:27 Port of Los Angeles container volumes down 30.9% to 449,568 TEU in March 2020
18:07 ECSA thanks the European Commission for the guidelines on seafarers, passengers and other persons on board ships