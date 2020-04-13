  The version for the print

  2020 April 13

    Throughput of Russian seaports in 3M’2020 grew by 2.4% (detalization)

    Russia’s top five ports in terms of throughput are Novorossiysk, Ust-Luga, Vostochny, Primorsk and Big Port St. Petersburg

    In January-March 2020, seaports of Russia handled 207.4 million tonnes of cargo (up 2.4%, year-on-year), says press center of the Association of Commercial Sea Ports.

    Transshipment of dry cargo totaled 88.3 million tonnes (+0.9%) including 39.9 million tonnes of coal (+1.7%), 14.3 million tonnes of containerized cargo (+6.6%), 10.0 million tonnes of grain (+14.9%), 6.5 million tonnes of ferrous metal (-15.6%), 4.1 million tonnes of mineral fertilizers (-8.1%) and 2.4 million tonnes of ore (+21.6%).

    Transshipment of liquid bulk cargo totaled 118.8 million tonnes (+3.5%) including 68.6 million tonnes of crude oil (+2.7%), 39.7 million tonnes of oil products (+3.8%) and 8.9 million tonnes of liquefied gas (+6.5%).

    In the reporting period, exports totaled 162.6 million tonnes (+2.9%), imports - 8.8 million tonnes (-0.8%), transit - 17.7 million tonnes (+4.6%), short-sea traffic - 18.0 million tonnes (-2.4%).

    Operators of seaports in the Arctic Basin handled 24.9 million tonnes грузов (-4.7%) including 6.8 million tonnes of dry cargo (-9.8%) and 18.1 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-2.6%). The port of Murmansk handled 14.5 million tonnes (-9.6%), Sabetta - 7.3 million tonnes (+8.8%), Arkhangelsk - 0.8 million tonnes (+37.0%).

    Operators of seaports in the Baltic Basin handled 65.1 million tonnes (+3.6%) including 25.8 million tonnes of dry cargo (-1.1%) and 39.3 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+7.0%). The port of Ust-Luga handled 27.0 million tonnes (+2.7%), Primorsk - 16.3 million tonnes (+15.9%), Big Port St. Petersburg - 14.8 million tonnes (+3.5%).
     
    Operators of seaports in the Azov-Black Sea Basin handled 64.1 million tonnes (+3.4%) including 23.8 million tonnes of dry cargo (+4.0%) and 40.3 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+3.1%). The port of Novorossiysk handled 39.7 million tonnes (+0.5%), Tuapse - 6.5 million tonnes (+12.2%), Taman - 5.6 million tonnes (+25.9%), Rostov-on-Don – 4.2 million tonnes (+19.5%), Kavkaz - 3.1 million tonnes (-0.1%).

    Operators of seaports in the Caspian Basin handled 2.2 million tonnes (+31.6%) including 1.0 million tonnes of dry cargo (+38.3%) and 1.2 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+26.8%). The port of Makhachkala handled 1.5 million tonnes (+45.6%), Astrakhan - 0.6 million tonnes (+1.1%).
     
    Operators of seaports in the Far East Basin handled – 50.8 million tonnes (+2.2%) including 30.8 million tonnes of dry cargo (+1.9%) and 20.0 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+2.6%). Vostochny port handled 19.4 million tonnes (+9.5%), Vanino - 7.2 million tonnes (-7.2%), Nakhodka - 6.7 million tonnes (+4.4%), Vladivostok - 5.3 million tonnes (-3.8%), Prigorodnoye - 4.6 million tonnes (+8.1%), De-Kastri - 3.5 million tonnes (-2.3%).  

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 April 13

15:07 Throughput of Russian seaports in 3M’2020 grew by 2.4% (detalization)
14:29 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 3M’2020 grew by 10% Y-o-Y
13:46 Far East and Arctic Development Ministry to select investment projects eligible for infrastructure development subsidy
13:11 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO fell to RUB 5,369 in RF spot market
12:48 Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard starts cutting steel for first crab catching ship
12:03 WMU calls on global maritime and ocean communities to join forces to protect seafarers’ rights
11:00 BAM Nuttall signs contract for new Falkland Island port
10:44 COVID-19 exit and recovery strategy: keep European ports going
10:12 In pursuit of green tourism in Baltic Sea Region
10:01 ABP increases capacity to store refrigerated containers at the Port of Hull
09:47 Oil prices rise driven by OPEC+ agreement
09:20 Icebreaker support period ended in Vanino seaport
09:08 New generation seafloor drill rig is ready to prod the offshore market - Royal IHC
08:59 Singapore to add floating accommodation to range of housing for foreign workers

2020 April 12

17:06 Halfway mark on foundation installation at Borssele 1&2 offshore wind farm with record installation cycles
16:53 SBM Offshore adapts to business during pandemic
15:42 ICS welcomes EU moves on COVID-19
14:39 CDC announces modifications and extension of No Sail Order for all cruise ships
13:48 Sinopec continues int'l growth, begins oil depot operations at Sri Lanka’s Hambantota Port
12:47 Altera Infrastructure L.P. announces Petrojarl Knarr contract extension
11:07 DEME charters hotel ship for pre-quarantine and safe crew changes

2020 April 11

16:22 HII begins fabrication of destroyer Ted Stevens (DDG 128)
15:46 Metal Shark expands law enforcement market share with 20 new customers and 35+ new orders
14:59 TKF secures cable supply contract offshore wind farm Kaskasi
13:48 USCG interdicts lancha crews illegally fishing US waters
13:37 New Scottish fishing trawler to have a propulsion and power package from Wärtsilä
12:41 Stockholm Norvik Port installs a smart buoy
10:43 Port of Long Beach receives $14.5 million grant for rail project

2020 April 10

18:01 Throughput of Russian seaports in 3M’2020 grew by 2.4% to 207.08 million tonnes
17:40 Nikolay Shablikov took office of Nordic Engineering BoD Chairman
17:26 IMO and port State inspection authorities set pragmatic approach to support global supply chain
17:06 Rotterdam’s industry cut its carbon emissions by 3.8% in 2019
16:38 North Sea Port sees 6.6-pct decline in cargo transhipment in 1Q'2020
16:14 Port of Houston container volumes down 11 percent to 248,280 TEU in March of 2020
16:13 Arctia’s subsidiary Meritaito offers green solution in field of aids to navigation
15:49 Glavgosexpertiza approved Phase 2 of OTEKO’s terminal in Taman
15:05 Port of Tallinn announced new weekly service of Containerships from Muuga harbour
14:20 LUKOIL continues development of its North Caspian fields
14:02 COVID-19: the CMA CGM Group builds a logistical bridge to supply France with urgent medical equipment
13:41 Oboronlogistics’ Ambal ferry involved in cargo delivery to Kaliningrad Region
13:24 Palau International Ship Registry reaches out to ship owners with digital services
12:43 BlueWater Reporting issues Q1 2020 World Liner Supply Report
12:19 1.35 million cubic meters of material to be dredged in Azov-Don Basin in 2020
11:54 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 3M’2020 grew by 22% Y-o-Y to 4.2 million tonnes
11:27 Port of HaminaKotka throughput in 1Q’2020 fell by 12.3% Y-o-Y to 3.9 million tonnes
11:05 Philly Shipyard wins major training ships contract
10:38 Oil prices fell on April 9
10:05 Boskalis expands Salvage presence in the US by acquiring Ardent Americas
09:42 Bunker prices go down at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
09:19 Port of Gothenburg works at full capacity, despite the Coronavirus crisis
09:10 Baltic Dry Index is up to 635 points
08:16 Sino-Global to acquire majority stake in Mandarine Ocean

2020 April 9

18:27 Port of Los Angeles container volumes down 30.9% to 449,568 TEU in March 2020
18:07 ECSA thanks the European Commission for the guidelines on seafarers, passengers and other persons on board ships
18:01 Port of Ventspils (Latvia) handled 3.7 million tonnes in 3M’2020, down 42% YoY
17:35 Tianjin Port Group and Hebei Port Group sign an agreement
17:17 Ministry of Industry and Trade to analyze ship designs for using shipboard equipment of Russian origin
17:05 North P&I Club supports new digital COVID-19 tool from International Group
16:35 COVID-19: CMA CGM launches the BUSINESS CONTINUITY PACK
16:20 Port of Liepaja (Latvia) handled 1.58 million tonnes of cargo in 3M’2020, down 16.3 % Y-o-Y