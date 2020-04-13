2020 April 13 15:07

Throughput of Russian seaports in 3M’2020 grew by 2.4% (detalization)

Russia’s top five ports in terms of throughput are Novorossiysk, Ust-Luga, Vostochny, Primorsk and Big Port St. Petersburg

In January-March 2020, seaports of Russia handled 207.4 million tonnes of cargo (up 2.4%, year-on-year), says press center of the Association of Commercial Sea Ports.

Transshipment of dry cargo totaled 88.3 million tonnes (+0.9%) including 39.9 million tonnes of coal (+1.7%), 14.3 million tonnes of containerized cargo (+6.6%), 10.0 million tonnes of grain (+14.9%), 6.5 million tonnes of ferrous metal (-15.6%), 4.1 million tonnes of mineral fertilizers (-8.1%) and 2.4 million tonnes of ore (+21.6%).



Transshipment of liquid bulk cargo totaled 118.8 million tonnes (+3.5%) including 68.6 million tonnes of crude oil (+2.7%), 39.7 million tonnes of oil products (+3.8%) and 8.9 million tonnes of liquefied gas (+6.5%).



In the reporting period, exports totaled 162.6 million tonnes (+2.9%), imports - 8.8 million tonnes (-0.8%), transit - 17.7 million tonnes (+4.6%), short-sea traffic - 18.0 million tonnes (-2.4%).



Operators of seaports in the Arctic Basin handled 24.9 million tonnes грузов (-4.7%) including 6.8 million tonnes of dry cargo (-9.8%) and 18.1 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-2.6%). The port of Murmansk handled 14.5 million tonnes (-9.6%), Sabetta - 7.3 million tonnes (+8.8%), Arkhangelsk - 0.8 million tonnes (+37.0%).



Operators of seaports in the Baltic Basin handled 65.1 million tonnes (+3.6%) including 25.8 million tonnes of dry cargo (-1.1%) and 39.3 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+7.0%). The port of Ust-Luga handled 27.0 million tonnes (+2.7%), Primorsk - 16.3 million tonnes (+15.9%), Big Port St. Petersburg - 14.8 million tonnes (+3.5%).



Operators of seaports in the Azov-Black Sea Basin handled 64.1 million tonnes (+3.4%) including 23.8 million tonnes of dry cargo (+4.0%) and 40.3 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+3.1%). The port of Novorossiysk handled 39.7 million tonnes (+0.5%), Tuapse - 6.5 million tonnes (+12.2%), Taman - 5.6 million tonnes (+25.9%), Rostov-on-Don – 4.2 million tonnes (+19.5%), Kavkaz - 3.1 million tonnes (-0.1%).



Operators of seaports in the Caspian Basin handled 2.2 million tonnes (+31.6%) including 1.0 million tonnes of dry cargo (+38.3%) and 1.2 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+26.8%). The port of Makhachkala handled 1.5 million tonnes (+45.6%), Astrakhan - 0.6 million tonnes (+1.1%).



Operators of seaports in the Far East Basin handled – 50.8 million tonnes (+2.2%) including 30.8 million tonnes of dry cargo (+1.9%) and 20.0 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+2.6%). Vostochny port handled 19.4 million tonnes (+9.5%), Vanino - 7.2 million tonnes (-7.2%), Nakhodka - 6.7 million tonnes (+4.4%), Vladivostok - 5.3 million tonnes (-3.8%), Prigorodnoye - 4.6 million tonnes (+8.1%), De-Kastri - 3.5 million tonnes (-2.3%).