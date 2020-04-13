2020 April 13 14:29

Throughput of port Kavkaz in 3M’2020 grew by 10% Y-o-Y

Exports surged by 51% while imports fell by 6% and short-sea traffic declined by 2%

In January-March 2020, port Kavkaz handled 5.646 million tonnes of cargo (+10%, year-on-year). According to statistics obtained by IAA PortNews regional correspondent from the port Authority, exports via the port’s offshore transshipment facility increased 16% to 2.309 million tonnes.

Exports from port Kavkaz surged by 51% to 503,000 tonnes while imports dropped by 6% to 16,000 tonnes, short-sea traffic – by 2% to 2.783 million tonnes.

Transshipment of oil products surged by 77% to 2.150 million tonnes, sulphur – 3.1 times to 426,000 tonnes, grain - by 20% to 2.616 million tonnes.

Bunker sales at port Kavkaz fell by 23% to 34,500 tonnes.



The number of calls to port Kavkaz increased by 11% to 1,282 calls excluding the calls of car ferries.