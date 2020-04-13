  The version for the print

  • 2020 April 13 12:03

    WMU calls on global maritime and ocean communities to join forces to protect seafarers’ rights

    As the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) apex institution for maritime and ocean education, the World Maritime University (WMU) adds its voice to widespread concerns over the serious effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the health, wellbeing, and safety of seafarers. 

    As countries around the world retreat to fight the pandemic, travel restrictions and financial losses are hitting shipping and other ocean-related industries hard. At sea, maritime workers are bearing the brunt of this global humanitarian crisis.

    Echoing the messages contained in IMO circular letter 4204 and the statement issued by the Officers of the Special Tripartite Committee of the Maritime Labour Convention (MLC, 2006), WMU urges relevant national authorities, in particular port and flag State authorities as well as labour-supplying countries, to designate seafarers as key workers and adopt prompt and effective measures that ensure their rights to health and repatriation.  

    While the disruption in national economies caused by the pandemic is already inestimable, the magnitude of this crisis would even be more severe if not for the commitment of the estimated two million seafarers who continued to provide strategic transport services. Their rights as essential workers cannot be forgotten especially in the midst of the state of emergency declared in many countries around the world. 
    The World Maritime University calls on the global maritime and ocean communities to come together and join forces to protect seafarers’ rights. WMU urges them to stay vigilant and react promptly, to tackle the infringement of basic rights and to ensure access to necessities such as medical supplies, fuel, water, spare parts and provisions to ships. Protective equipment is as essential on board as it is ashore. National authorities and employers alike must ensure the strict implementation of appropriate occupational health promotion measures on board.

    The denial of access to shore-based medical facilities is especially disturbing in these challenging times. Access to a safe port is a long-standing international obligation and compliance is even more important in these unprecedented circumstances. National authorities must cooperate with employers to secure prompt medical assistance on board and ashore.

    Full cooperation is necessary to relax travel restrictions on seafarers. Crew changes have become a serious issue. Shipping companies are forced to minimize crew travel in order to prevent seafarers from being stranded in transit facilities without any assistance. While this might be an extraordinary preventative measure, it entails further occupational risks as it implies a longer stay on board than agreed, thus increasing the risk of fatigue and poor mental health. Support for seafarer repatriation efforts must also be intensified. Travel restrictions and financial losses are significantly increasing the risk of abandonment. Abandonment fears have already triggered the launch of a charity crowdfunding campaign by the International Seafarers’ Welfare and Assistance Network (ISWAN), to reinforce their Seafarers Emergency Fund and respond to increased calls to their Seafarers Help hotline. While initiatives by welfare organizations are appreciated, shipowners are reminded that repatriation and payment of wages are primarily their responsibility. 

    As the UN International Maritime Organization (IMO) Secretary-General and WMU Chancellor Kitack Lim stated on March 19:

    “…We must also remember the hundreds of thousands of seafarers on ships. They are, unwittingly, on the front line of this global calamity. Their professionalism ensures that the goods we all need are delivered – safely and with minimal impact on our precious environment. These are people, usually far from home and family. Their own health and welfare is as important as that of anyone else.”

    Dr. Cleopatra Doumbia-Henry, President of WMU stated: “The world’s seafarers are indispensable to international trade. They are the lifeblood of the maritime industry and without them the food we eat, the clothes we wear, and all the many things we take for granted would not be possible. In times of crises like COVID-19, Governments must ensure that seafarers can transit, transfer and join ships in ports around the world so that shipping can continue to provide the world with the goods including urgent medical equipment that countries need.”

Другие новости по темам: WMU  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 April 13

15:07 Throughput of Russian seaports in 3M’2020 grew by 2.4% (detalization)
14:29 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 3M’2020 grew by 10% Y-o-Y
13:46 Far East and Arctic Development Ministry to select investment projects eligible for infrastructure development subsidy
13:11 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO fell to RUB 5,369 in RF spot market
12:48 Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard starts cutting steel for first crab catching ship
12:03 WMU calls on global maritime and ocean communities to join forces to protect seafarers’ rights
11:00 BAM Nuttall signs contract for new Falkland Island port
10:44 COVID-19 exit and recovery strategy: keep European ports going
10:12 In pursuit of green tourism in Baltic Sea Region
10:01 ABP increases capacity to store refrigerated containers at the Port of Hull
09:47 Oil prices rise driven by OPEC+ agreement
09:20 Icebreaker support period ended in Vanino seaport
09:08 New generation seafloor drill rig is ready to prod the offshore market - Royal IHC
08:59 Singapore to add floating accommodation to range of housing for foreign workers

2020 April 12

17:06 Halfway mark on foundation installation at Borssele 1&2 offshore wind farm with record installation cycles
16:53 SBM Offshore adapts to business during pandemic
15:42 ICS welcomes EU moves on COVID-19
14:39 CDC announces modifications and extension of No Sail Order for all cruise ships
13:48 Sinopec continues int'l growth, begins oil depot operations at Sri Lanka’s Hambantota Port
12:47 Altera Infrastructure L.P. announces Petrojarl Knarr contract extension
11:07 DEME charters hotel ship for pre-quarantine and safe crew changes

2020 April 11

16:22 HII begins fabrication of destroyer Ted Stevens (DDG 128)
15:46 Metal Shark expands law enforcement market share with 20 new customers and 35+ new orders
14:59 TKF secures cable supply contract offshore wind farm Kaskasi
13:48 USCG interdicts lancha crews illegally fishing US waters
13:37 New Scottish fishing trawler to have a propulsion and power package from Wärtsilä
12:41 Stockholm Norvik Port installs a smart buoy
10:43 Port of Long Beach receives $14.5 million grant for rail project

2020 April 10

18:01 Throughput of Russian seaports in 3M’2020 grew by 2.4% to 207.08 million tonnes
17:40 Nikolay Shablikov took office of Nordic Engineering BoD Chairman
17:26 IMO and port State inspection authorities set pragmatic approach to support global supply chain
17:06 Rotterdam’s industry cut its carbon emissions by 3.8% in 2019
16:38 North Sea Port sees 6.6-pct decline in cargo transhipment in 1Q'2020
16:14 Port of Houston container volumes down 11 percent to 248,280 TEU in March of 2020
16:13 Arctia’s subsidiary Meritaito offers green solution in field of aids to navigation
15:49 Glavgosexpertiza approved Phase 2 of OTEKO’s terminal in Taman
15:05 Port of Tallinn announced new weekly service of Containerships from Muuga harbour
14:20 LUKOIL continues development of its North Caspian fields
14:02 COVID-19: the CMA CGM Group builds a logistical bridge to supply France with urgent medical equipment
13:41 Oboronlogistics’ Ambal ferry involved in cargo delivery to Kaliningrad Region
13:24 Palau International Ship Registry reaches out to ship owners with digital services
12:43 BlueWater Reporting issues Q1 2020 World Liner Supply Report
12:19 1.35 million cubic meters of material to be dredged in Azov-Don Basin in 2020
11:54 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 3M’2020 grew by 22% Y-o-Y to 4.2 million tonnes
11:27 Port of HaminaKotka throughput in 1Q’2020 fell by 12.3% Y-o-Y to 3.9 million tonnes
11:05 Philly Shipyard wins major training ships contract
10:38 Oil prices fell on April 9
10:05 Boskalis expands Salvage presence in the US by acquiring Ardent Americas
09:42 Bunker prices go down at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
09:19 Port of Gothenburg works at full capacity, despite the Coronavirus crisis
09:10 Baltic Dry Index is up to 635 points
08:16 Sino-Global to acquire majority stake in Mandarine Ocean

2020 April 9

18:27 Port of Los Angeles container volumes down 30.9% to 449,568 TEU in March 2020
18:07 ECSA thanks the European Commission for the guidelines on seafarers, passengers and other persons on board ships
18:01 Port of Ventspils (Latvia) handled 3.7 million tonnes in 3M’2020, down 42% YoY
17:35 Tianjin Port Group and Hebei Port Group sign an agreement
17:17 Ministry of Industry and Trade to analyze ship designs for using shipboard equipment of Russian origin
17:05 North P&I Club supports new digital COVID-19 tool from International Group
16:35 COVID-19: CMA CGM launches the BUSINESS CONTINUITY PACK
16:20 Port of Liepaja (Latvia) handled 1.58 million tonnes of cargo in 3M’2020, down 16.3 % Y-o-Y