2020 April 13 09:47

Oil prices rise driven by OPEC+ agreement

Brent Crude Oil futures grew by 4.40%, Light (WTI) – by 7.07%

On 13 April 2020, Brent Crude Oil futures price grew by 4.04% to $33.22 per barrel, Light (WTI) – by 7.07% to $24.37 per barrel.

On 12 April 2020, OPEC+ approved new oil output cut from their October 2018 level: by 23% during May and June, by 18% till the end of 2020 and by 14% till the end of April 2022.