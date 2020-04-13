2020 April 13 09:20

Icebreaker support period ended in Vanino seaport

Under Resolution No. 119/A of March 29, 2020 taken by the captain of the seaport of Vanino the period of icebreaker support in the seaport of Vanino and on the approaches toward it ended on March 30, 2020, says press center of FSUE Rosmorport.

In accordance with the plan on icebreakers’ positioning during the 2019-2020 icebreaker support period, the Kapitan Khlebnikov and the Novorossiysk icebreakers which were under management of the FSUE “Rosmorport” Vanino Branch provided icebreaker support the seaport of Vanino.

During the icebreaker support period, which lasted for 75 days, a total of 190 vessels have been led by icebreakers into the seaport of Vanino and out of it. Turnover of cargo transported by those vessels amounted to over five million tons.

Ice conditions were characterized as complicated during the icebreaker support period. The level of ice thickness exceeded eight points on a scale from one to ten. Cyclones and storms led to ice nip. The average thickness of ice in the Tatar Strait reached from 40 cm to 60 cm and up to one meter with the ice accumulation at the entrance into the seaport of Vanino.

Upon completion of the icebreaker support period in the seaport of Vanino the Novorossiysk icebreaker arrived in the seaport of Vladivostok for the technical inspection and maintenance service to prepare the icebreaker for its operation in the eastern sector of the Arctic region during the 2020 summer navigation.