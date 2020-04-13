2020 April 13 08:59

Singapore to add floating accommodation to range of housing for foreign workers

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has partnered terminal operator PSA Singapore, Keppel Offshore & Marine, Bibby Maritime Limited and The Ascott Limited to bring in and manage two floating accommodations to temporarily house foreign workers as part of the national effort to contain the spread of COVID-19, MPA of Singapore said in its release.

The floating accommodations will be used to house healthy foreign workers from next week. All foreign workers will have to go through the necessary health checks including swab tests before boarding the floating accommodations. In line with the Elevated Safe Distancing Measures put in place for the whole of Singapore, they will also have to follow strict public health measures set out by Ministry of Health, such as minimising interaction with other occupants.

The essential needs of the occupants, including the delivery of catered meals, will be taken care of. A medical facility, manned by nurses and doctors from Fullerton Healthcare, will be set up nearby on land, to ensure that medical support is available. Isolation facilities will also be set up. The floating accommodations will also tap on the multi-agency Forward Assurance Support Teams supporting dormitories under the Ministry of Manpower for additional assistance should the need arise.