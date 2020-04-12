  The version for the print

  • 2020 April 12 15:42

    ICS welcomes EU moves on COVID-19

    The International Chamber of Shipping welcomed the guidance issued by the European Commission which calls on EU member states, in coordination with the Commission, to designate ports around EU shores for fast-track crew changes, with adequate facilities for seafarers to undertake medical checks, quarantine if required by the country in question, and transport connections onward to their home country.

    Guy Platten, Secretary General of the International Chamber of Shipping said:

    “We welcome the leadership provided by the European Commission in their call to EU member states to facilitate the essential movement of seafarers and marine personnel.

    Crew change is a massive problem for the entire shipping industry, in addition to ship operators based in Europe, and we hope that this quick response to our calls to the G20 for action globally will act as a catalyst for other nations, and that the G20, in conjunction with IMO, will quickly put in place pragmatic and coordinated arrangements to allow crew changes to take place.

    Seafarers are the unsung heroes keeping supply chains open. It is right that we support them as they quietly support all of us.”

    On 7 April the International Chamber of Shipping along with the seafarers union the International Transport Workers’ Federation sent a letter to the G20 leaders, including the EU, to support the “Unsung Heroes of Global Trade” and put in place coordinated measures to facilitate safe and effective crew changes.

