2020 April 12 17:06

Halfway mark on foundation installation at Borssele 1&2 offshore wind farm with record installation cycles

DEME Offshore is making strong progress with the foundation installation at Ørsted’sBorssele 1 & 2 Offshore Wind Farm in the Dutch North Sea, reaching the halfway mark. Having started construction works with offshore installation vessel ‘Innovation’ in mid-January 2020, foundation installation has hit the halfway mark, with 47 out of a total of 94 foundations installed, DEME Group said in a media release.



Despite significant weather downtime in February the installation of the foundations is on schedule for completion in early June. The large carrying capacity of ‘Innovation’, efficient jacking operations and smooth offshore bolting operations lead to record installation cycles.



“Together with Ørsted, we will continue our excellent partnership for the remaining foundations. I also would like to take this opportunity to thank the client, our crew and project staff for the great achievement, considering the unprecedented challenges they were all facing,” says Bart De Poorter, General Manager DEME Offshore.



The Borssele 1 & 2 offshore wind farm will be completed in 2020.



