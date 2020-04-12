  The version for the print

  • 2020 April 12 11:07

    DEME charters hotel ship for pre-quarantine and safe crew changes

    DEME said that to ensure safe crew changes on board dredgers and offshore vessels during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Group will charter a hotel ship for pre-quarantining as of this weekend. The ship is moored in Ostend.

    Earlier, DEME took the measure to no longer change crews on board until 17 April in order to guarantee the health and safety of its employees and to avoid the risk of contamination. Given that the end of the corona crisis is not yet in sight, DEME will start changing crews again on dredgers and offshore vessels as of 17 April.

    Crews getting back to work will spend two weeks in pre-quarantine aboard this hotel ship, among others. This will happen in small groups and according to a strict schedule, which makes it possible to separate the crews of different DEME vessels until they return to their dredger or offshore vessel. For example, social contact and activities on board the hotel ship will be strictly regulated.

    This pre-quarantine allows DEME to prevent the risk of the coronavirus spreading on board and to guarantee the health of its employees. It also enables crews who have been on board for longer than expected to return to their families. During this crisis, DEME continues to look for solutions to ensure the health and safety of its employees, to continue to carry out projects in a responsible manner.

    ABOUT DEME
    DEME is a global leader in the very specialised fields of dredging work, solutions for the offshore energy industry and inframarine and environmental works. The company has over 140 years of knowledge and experience and in the course of its history as a leader in innovation and new technologies has always followed a pioneering approach. DEME’s vision is aimed at working on a sustainable future by offering solutions for global challenges: the rising sea level, a growing population, reduction in CO2 emissions, polluted rivers and soils and the scarcity of minerals. DEME has its roots in Belgium, but has a strong presence on all the seas and continents of the world and operates in over 90 countries. The company can count on 5,200 highly trained professionals all over the world. With a versatile and modern fleet of over 100 ships, supported by a wide variety of auxiliary equipment, the company can offer solutions for even the most complex projects.

