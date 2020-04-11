  The version for the print

  • 2020 April 11 15:46

    Metal Shark expands law enforcement market share with 20 new customers and 35+ new orders

    Shipbuilder Metal Shark is enjoying increased popularity among law enforcement agencies, with 20 new law enforcement customers recently added and over 35 welded aluminum law enforcement vessels either recently delivered or currently in production.

    Among its many new builds, Metal Shark is producing five custom 23-foot Relentless center console patrol boats for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, while continuing to deliver 26-foot and 28-foot Relentless center console vessels for Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the nation’s largest conservation law enforcement agency.

    The company attributes the growing success of its law enforcement business development effort to the many mission-enhancing features it has incorporated into its LE-focused lineup.

    “With our in-house team of over 60 engineers and naval architects and nearly 2,000 total vessels delivered to date, we offer law enforcement agencies a wide range of proven hulls and unmatched design expertise,” said Dean Jones, Metal Shark’s Vice President of Sales for LE, Fire, and Specialty Markets. “Carefully considering the challenges of modern law enforcement missions, we have developed a full portfolio of next-generation patrol boats, each based on a globally proven hull design and specifically outfitted to provide greater comfort, efficiency, and safety to law enforcement officers.”

    “These are purpose-built, professional-grade law enforcement vessels with many mission-specific features that really set them apart,” said John Hotz, Metal Shark’s Senior Account Manager specializing in Law Enforcement sales. “We integrate weather-tight compartments with 12-volt USB outlets into consoles for laptops and printers, we employ non-reflective blackout matte coatings that eliminate glare to improve low-light visibility, and we provide easily accessible, lockable dry storage compartments adequately sized to fit Pelican cases. Through numerous enhancements, these vessels have been mission-optimized to an extent not seen on the industry’s legacy patrol boat designs.The result is a boat that is more comfortable, practical, and safer to use during long hours spent policing our nation’s often crowded inland waterways.”

    Recent Metal Shark law enforcement customers include the Broward (FL) Sheriff’s Office, Delaware Department of Natural Resources, Fairfax County (VA) Police Department, Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission, Houston Police Department, Jefferson County (KY) Sheriff, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Montgomery County (TX) Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Onondaga County (NY) Sheriff’s Office, Port of San Diego Environment, Punta Gorda (FL) Police and Fire, San Juan (PR) Police, Travis County Sheriff (TX), U.S Army Corps of Engineers (KY), U.S. Fish and Wildlife, Virginia Beach Police Department, Washington DC Metro Police, Winthrop (MA) Harbormaster Department, and Bahamas National Trust.

    “Metal Shark is gaining customers in this competitive, brand-loyal market by leveraging our formidable engineering strength to create the industry’s most modern LE-specific model lineup,” said Metal Shark CEO Chris Allard. “We achieve further differentiation thanks to serialized manufacturing processes that can produce high quality vessels, rapidly, reliably and repeatedly, supported by a stock boats program which can reduce lead times to 30 days or less in some cases. We will continue to support our law enforcement customers and other first responders with the industry’s most modern designs and outstanding customer service.”

    To see a gallery of some of our recent Law Enforcement vessel completions click here. To learn more about Metal Shark’s entire range of purpose-built, professional grade law enforcement vessels, visit our Law Enforcement page.

    Metal Shark is a diversified shipbuilder specializing in the design and construction of welded aluminum and steel vessels from 16’ to over 300’ for defense, law enforcement, and commercial operators. Key customers include the United States Coast Guard, Navy, Air Force, Army, foreign militaries, law enforcement agencies, fire departments, passenger vessel operators, pilot associations, towboat operators, and other clients worldwide. With three fully self-contained shipbuilding facilities in Alabama and Louisiana USA plus a dedicated engineering facility in Croatia, Metal Shark’s 500+ employees produce over 200 vessels per year with a proud and proven track record of high quality, on time deliveries.

Другие новости по темам: Metal Shark, shipbuilding  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 April 11

16:22 HII begins fabrication of destroyer Ted Stevens (DDG 128)
15:46 Metal Shark expands law enforcement market share with 20 new customers and 35+ new orders
14:59 TKF secures cable supply contract offshore wind farm Kaskasi
13:48 USCG interdicts lancha crews illegally fishing US waters
13:37 New Scottish fishing trawler to have a propulsion and power package from Wärtsilä
12:41 Stockholm Norvik Port installs a smart buoy
10:43 Port of Long Beach receives $14.5 million grant for rail project

2020 April 10

18:01 Throughput of Russian seaports in 3M’2020 grew by 2.4% to 207.08 million tonnes
17:40 Nikolay Shablikov took office of Nordic Engineering BoD Chairman
17:26 IMO and port State inspection authorities set pragmatic approach to support global supply chain
17:06 Rotterdam’s industry cut its carbon emissions by 3.8% in 2019
16:38 North Sea Port sees 6.6-pct decline in cargo transhipment in 1Q'2020
16:14 Port of Houston container volumes down 11 percent to 248,280 TEU in March of 2020
16:13 Arctia’s subsidiary Meritaito offers green solution in field of aids to navigation
15:49 Glavgosexpertiza approved Phase 2 of OTEKO’s terminal in Taman
15:05 Port of Tallinn announced new weekly service of Containerships from Muuga harbour
14:20 LUKOIL continues development of its North Caspian fields
14:02 COVID-19: the CMA CGM Group builds a logistical bridge to supply France with urgent medical equipment
13:41 Oboronlogistics’ Ambal ferry involved in cargo delivery to Kaliningrad Region
13:24 Palau International Ship Registry reaches out to ship owners with digital services
12:43 BlueWater Reporting issues Q1 2020 World Liner Supply Report
12:19 1.35 million cubic meters of material to be dredged in Azov-Don Basin in 2020
11:54 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 3M’2020 grew by 22% Y-o-Y to 4.2 million tonnes
11:27 Port of HaminaKotka throughput in 1Q’2020 fell by 12.3% Y-o-Y to 3.9 million tonnes
11:05 Philly Shipyard wins major training ships contract
10:38 Oil prices fell on April 9
10:05 Boskalis expands Salvage presence in the US by acquiring Ardent Americas
09:42 Bunker prices go down at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
09:19 Port of Gothenburg works at full capacity, despite the Coronavirus crisis
09:10 Baltic Dry Index is up to 635 points
08:16 Sino-Global to acquire majority stake in Mandarine Ocean

2020 April 9

18:27 Port of Los Angeles container volumes down 30.9% to 449,568 TEU in March 2020
18:07 ECSA thanks the European Commission for the guidelines on seafarers, passengers and other persons on board ships
18:01 Port of Ventspils (Latvia) handled 3.7 million tonnes in 3M’2020, down 42% YoY
17:35 Tianjin Port Group and Hebei Port Group sign an agreement
17:17 Ministry of Industry and Trade to analyze ship designs for using shipboard equipment of Russian origin
17:05 North P&I Club supports new digital COVID-19 tool from International Group
16:35 COVID-19: CMA CGM launches the BUSINESS CONTINUITY PACK
16:20 Port of Liepaja (Latvia) handled 1.58 million tonnes of cargo in 3M’2020, down 16.3 % Y-o-Y
16:05 Port of Gothenburg offers inland storage of imported goods
15:35 Port of Hamburg container transport by inland waterway up 13 percent to 145,078 TEU in 2019
15:22 Throughput of Taganrog port in 3M’2020 grew by 20% to 780,000 tonnes
15:04 ABS is first in industry to accept 3D models for class surveys
14:26 Novotrans handled first batch of export grain in the port of Ust-Luga
13:37 International Bunker Conference IBC 2020 postponed due to COVID-19
13:17 ABP increases capacity to store refrigerated containers at the Port of Hull
12:53 ABP continue to deliver operational continuity for customers
12:29 Bunker prices are flat at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
11:30 Construction of innovative training vessel STC Group begins
11:04 Stena Line plans to close the Trelleborg-Sassnitz route
10:28 ABB brings fuel cell technology a step closer to powering large ships
10:18 New restrictions on border crossings in Finland - effects on Finnlines’ passenger services
09:54 Delo Group paid almost 60 billion rubles to PJSC TransContainer minority shareholders as part of the repurchase of 49.6410% shares
09:47 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Apr 09
09:35 Sovcomflot’s Board of Directors acknowledges Group’s performance in 2019
09:17 Baltic Dry Index is up to 607 points

2020 April 8

18:36 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from West Med, Adriatic, Black Sea and East Med to the Middle East Gulf & Red Sea
18:06 The Maritime Union of Australia condemn Government for treatment of cruise ship crews
17:36 Estimated March imports at major U.S. retail container ports hit five-year low, declines expected to continue amid pandemic
17:05 PD Ports continues investment in environmentally sustainable technology