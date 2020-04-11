2020 April 11 14:59

TKF secures cable supply contract offshore wind farm Kaskasi

TKF said that it has been awarded a contract by Seaway 7 for the delivery of 33 kV inner array grid cables for the Kaskasi offshore wind farm project by innogy SE, located in the German North Sea.



The scope of TKF includes the manufacturing and delivery of 52 kilometers 33kV aluminium core inner array grid cables with different cross sections. In addition, TKF will provide the associated cable accessories for this project.



The offshore wind farm Kaskasi is located 35 kilometers north of the island Heligoland and comprises of 38 Siemens Gamesa wind turbines of with a capacity of up to 9 MW. The installation of the wind turbine foundations and inner array grid cables will be carried out by Seaway 7.



“We are pleased to contribute to the Kaskasi project with our unique cable technology in terms of performance and installation, and to support this project with our dedicated project team”, says Walter Heerts, Business Line Director Subsea at TKF.

The delivery and installation of the inner array grid cables will start in 2021. It is expected that the offshore wind farm will start operations in the summer of 2022. When completed the Kaskasi offshore wind farm will have a capacity of 342 megawatts.

About TKF Group



