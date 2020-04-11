  The version for the print

  • 2020 April 11 13:37

    New Scottish fishing trawler to have a propulsion and power package from Wärtsilä

    The technology group Wärtsilä says that it will supply a propulsion and power package for a new 75 metres long fishing trawler. The ship is being built at the Karstensen shipyard in Denmark for Scottish owners and operators Wiseman Fishing Co and Northbay Fishing Co. Both the yard and Wiseman Fishing are longstanding customers of Wärtsilä. This latest order with Wärtsilä was placed in March.The vessel will feature a Wärtsilä 31 main engine, two Wärtsilä 14 power generating sets, a gearbox and a controllable pitch propeller (CPP), the combination of which represents the latest engine and power generation technology. In designing the trawler, the aim has been to achieve the best power density, the most efficient performance, and the lowest possible emission levels in order to achieve minimal environmental impact.

    “It is always satisfying to receive repeat orders, since they are the best endorsement of customer satisfaction. We have earlier provided engines and propulsion solutions for both Karstensen and Wiseman Fishing, so it is an honour that they have once again put their trust in us for this new vessel. Fishing is necessary for feeding the world’s growing population, and while fishing operations are very diverse, the one common ambition is to be even more sustainable. It is important for us to know that this project supports the industry’s sustainability,” says Henrik Wilhelms, Director Offshore and Special vessels at Wärtsilä.

    “The Wärtsilä 31 engine has outstanding fuel efficiency and we have installed it in several other of our newbuilds. The Wärtsilä 14 is an exciting newcomer for us, and we are confident that it is the right choice for this and possible future ships that we build,” says Kent Damgaard, Director, Karstensen shipyard.

    The Wärtsilä 31 engine has been recognised by Guinness World Records as being the world’s most efficient 4-stroke diesel engine, while the Wärtsilä 14 high-speed engine is the marine industry’s most compact engine in its power range. Both the Wärtsilä 31 and the Wärtsilä 14 are integral elements within Wärtsilä’s Smart Marine vision for the future of shipping, whereby optimal efficiency, safety, and environmental sustainability will be the key pillars in achieving and maintaining profitable operations for ship owners and operators.


    The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery to the yard in spring 2021.

    Wärtsilä in brief:
    Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2019, Wärtsilä’s net sales totalled EUR 5.2 billion with approximately 19,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 80 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Другие новости по темам: propulsion, trawler, Wartsila  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 April 11

15:46 Metal Shark expands law enforcement market share with 20 new customers and 35+ new orders
14:59 TKF secures cable supply contract offshore wind farm Kaskasi
13:48 USCG interdicts lancha crews illegally fishing US waters
13:37 New Scottish fishing trawler to have a propulsion and power package from Wärtsilä
12:41 Stockholm Norvik Port installs a smart buoy
10:43 Port of Long Beach receives $14.5 million grant for rail project

2020 April 10

18:01 Throughput of Russian seaports in 3M’2020 grew by 2.4% to 207.08 million tonnes
17:40 Nikolay Shablikov took office of Nordic Engineering BoD Chairman
17:26 IMO and port State inspection authorities set pragmatic approach to support global supply chain
17:06 Rotterdam’s industry cut its carbon emissions by 3.8% in 2019
16:38 North Sea Port sees 6.6-pct decline in cargo transhipment in 1Q'2020
16:14 Port of Houston container volumes down 11 percent to 248,280 TEU in March of 2020
16:13 Arctia’s subsidiary Meritaito offers green solution in field of aids to navigation
15:49 Glavgosexpertiza approved Phase 2 of OTEKO’s terminal in Taman
15:05 Port of Tallinn announced new weekly service of Containerships from Muuga harbour
14:20 LUKOIL continues development of its North Caspian fields
14:02 COVID-19: the CMA CGM Group builds a logistical bridge to supply France with urgent medical equipment
13:41 Oboronlogistics’ Ambal ferry involved in cargo delivery to Kaliningrad Region
13:24 Palau International Ship Registry reaches out to ship owners with digital services
12:43 BlueWater Reporting issues Q1 2020 World Liner Supply Report
12:19 1.35 million cubic meters of material to be dredged in Azov-Don Basin in 2020
11:54 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 3M’2020 grew by 22% Y-o-Y to 4.2 million tonnes
11:27 Port of HaminaKotka throughput in 1Q’2020 fell by 12.3% Y-o-Y to 3.9 million tonnes
11:05 Philly Shipyard wins major training ships contract
10:38 Oil prices fell on April 9
10:05 Boskalis expands Salvage presence in the US by acquiring Ardent Americas
09:42 Bunker prices go down at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
09:19 Port of Gothenburg works at full capacity, despite the Coronavirus crisis
09:10 Baltic Dry Index is up to 635 points
08:16 Sino-Global to acquire majority stake in Mandarine Ocean

2020 April 9

18:27 Port of Los Angeles container volumes down 30.9% to 449,568 TEU in March 2020
18:07 ECSA thanks the European Commission for the guidelines on seafarers, passengers and other persons on board ships
18:01 Port of Ventspils (Latvia) handled 3.7 million tonnes in 3M’2020, down 42% YoY
17:35 Tianjin Port Group and Hebei Port Group sign an agreement
17:17 Ministry of Industry and Trade to analyze ship designs for using shipboard equipment of Russian origin
17:05 North P&I Club supports new digital COVID-19 tool from International Group
16:35 COVID-19: CMA CGM launches the BUSINESS CONTINUITY PACK
16:20 Port of Liepaja (Latvia) handled 1.58 million tonnes of cargo in 3M’2020, down 16.3 % Y-o-Y
16:05 Port of Gothenburg offers inland storage of imported goods
15:35 Port of Hamburg container transport by inland waterway up 13 percent to 145,078 TEU in 2019
15:22 Throughput of Taganrog port in 3M’2020 grew by 20% to 780,000 tonnes
15:04 ABS is first in industry to accept 3D models for class surveys
14:26 Novotrans handled first batch of export grain in the port of Ust-Luga
13:37 International Bunker Conference IBC 2020 postponed due to COVID-19
13:17 ABP increases capacity to store refrigerated containers at the Port of Hull
12:53 ABP continue to deliver operational continuity for customers
12:29 Bunker prices are flat at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
11:30 Construction of innovative training vessel STC Group begins
11:04 Stena Line plans to close the Trelleborg-Sassnitz route
10:28 ABB brings fuel cell technology a step closer to powering large ships
10:18 New restrictions on border crossings in Finland - effects on Finnlines’ passenger services
09:54 Delo Group paid almost 60 billion rubles to PJSC TransContainer minority shareholders as part of the repurchase of 49.6410% shares
09:47 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Apr 09
09:35 Sovcomflot’s Board of Directors acknowledges Group’s performance in 2019
09:17 Baltic Dry Index is up to 607 points

2020 April 8

18:36 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from West Med, Adriatic, Black Sea and East Med to the Middle East Gulf & Red Sea
18:06 The Maritime Union of Australia condemn Government for treatment of cruise ship crews
17:36 Estimated March imports at major U.S. retail container ports hit five-year low, declines expected to continue amid pandemic
17:05 PD Ports continues investment in environmentally sustainable technology
16:36 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from West Med, Adriatic, Black Sea & East Med to Far East