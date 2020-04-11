2020 April 11 13:37

New Scottish fishing trawler to have a propulsion and power package from Wärtsilä

The technology group Wärtsilä says that it will supply a propulsion and power package for a new 75 metres long fishing trawler. The ship is being built at the Karstensen shipyard in Denmark for Scottish owners and operators Wiseman Fishing Co and Northbay Fishing Co. Both the yard and Wiseman Fishing are longstanding customers of Wärtsilä. This latest order with Wärtsilä was placed in March.The vessel will feature a Wärtsilä 31 main engine, two Wärtsilä 14 power generating sets, a gearbox and a controllable pitch propeller (CPP), the combination of which represents the latest engine and power generation technology. In designing the trawler, the aim has been to achieve the best power density, the most efficient performance, and the lowest possible emission levels in order to achieve minimal environmental impact.



“It is always satisfying to receive repeat orders, since they are the best endorsement of customer satisfaction. We have earlier provided engines and propulsion solutions for both Karstensen and Wiseman Fishing, so it is an honour that they have once again put their trust in us for this new vessel. Fishing is necessary for feeding the world’s growing population, and while fishing operations are very diverse, the one common ambition is to be even more sustainable. It is important for us to know that this project supports the industry’s sustainability,” says Henrik Wilhelms, Director Offshore and Special vessels at Wärtsilä.



“The Wärtsilä 31 engine has outstanding fuel efficiency and we have installed it in several other of our newbuilds. The Wärtsilä 14 is an exciting newcomer for us, and we are confident that it is the right choice for this and possible future ships that we build,” says Kent Damgaard, Director, Karstensen shipyard.



The Wärtsilä 31 engine has been recognised by Guinness World Records as being the world’s most efficient 4-stroke diesel engine, while the Wärtsilä 14 high-speed engine is the marine industry’s most compact engine in its power range. Both the Wärtsilä 31 and the Wärtsilä 14 are integral elements within Wärtsilä’s Smart Marine vision for the future of shipping, whereby optimal efficiency, safety, and environmental sustainability will be the key pillars in achieving and maintaining profitable operations for ship owners and operators.



The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery to the yard in spring 2021.



Wärtsilä in brief:

Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2019, Wärtsilä’s net sales totalled EUR 5.2 billion with approximately 19,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 80 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.