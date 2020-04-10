2020 April 10 18:01

Throughput of Russian seaports in 3M’2020 grew by 2.4% to 207.08 million tonnes

Considerable growth was demonstrated by Caspian ports

In January-March 2020, Russian seaports handled 207.08 million tonnes, up 2.4% year-on-year, says press center of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot).



In the reporting period, transshipment of dry bulk cargo totaled 88.25 million tonnes (+0.9%), liquid bulk cargo – 118.83 million tonnes (+3.5%).



Seaports of the Arctic Basin handled 24.87 million tonnes (-4.7%) including 6.80 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-9.8%) and 18.07 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-2.6%).

Seaports of the Baltic Basin handled 65.12 million tonnes (+3.6%) including 25.83 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-1.1%) and 39.29 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+7.0%).



Seaports of the Azov-Black Sea Basin handled 64.07 million tonnes (+3.4%) including 23.80 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+4.0%) and 40.27 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+3.1%).



Seaports of the Caspian Basin handled 2.18 million tonnes (+31.6%) including 0.96 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+38.3%) and 1.22 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+26.8%).



Seaports of the Far East Basin handled 50.84 million tonnes (+2.2%) including 30.86 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+1.9%) and 19.98 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+2.6%).