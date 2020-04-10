2020 April 10 17:40

Nikolay Shablikov took office of Nordic Engineering BoD Chairman

Appointed in March 2020



Nikolay Shablikov, who left the Department of Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering of RF Ministry of Industry and Trade in 2019 has taken the office of the Chairman of Nordic Engineering BoD. Nikolay Shablikov comments on his appointment: “A new position in the commercial segment of the shipbuilding industry is a good opportunity for a practical implementation of real shipbuilding projects the appearance of which should be attributed to a great extent to industrial policy of the state”, he said.



Nordic Engineering JSC, former subsidiary of Nordic Yards Holding GmbH (Germany), is now Russian engineering and consulting bureau with a considerable experience and state-of-the-art technologies in the field of designing and support of various industry related projects.



The company’s order portfolio includes an engineering design of a 6-8MW port icebreaker for FSUE Rosmorport, engineering and design documentation for firefighting and rescue tugboat of Project NE011 being built by Akhtubinsk Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Yard ordered by the Directorate of State Customer in the interest of Marine Rescue Service.