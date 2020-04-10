2020 April 10 15:49

Glavgosexpertiza approved Phase 2 of OTEKO’s terminal in Taman

Project document foresees expansion of the facility for storage and transshipment of coal and ore



Glavgosexpertiza (Russia's Main Department of State Expertise) says it has considered and approved the design documentation and findings of the engineering survey on construction of the second phase of dry bulk terminal in Taman.

The terminal dedicated for transshipment of dry bulk cargo will be able to accommodate Panamax ships with displacement of 75,000 – 82,000 tonnes. It is included into a port industry cluster being created by OTEKO group on the Taman peninsula.



The project foresees expansion of the facility for storage and transshipment of coal and ore as part of Phase 2 of the project on construction of dry bulk terminal in Taman. The total annual capacity of the terminal opened in October 2019 is 47.5 million tonnes of coal, ore, sulphur and mineral fertilizers.



Port infrastructure of Taman dry bulk terminal is able to handle 616 ships per year.