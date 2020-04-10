2020 April 10 15:05

Port of Tallinn announced new weekly service of Containerships from Muuga harbour

Port of Tallinn announced that Containerships started a new weekly service from the Muuga harbour (belonging to Port of Tallinn) connecting the UK and Netherlands via ports of Teesport and Rotterdam.

Containerships is a full-service logistics company providing safe, reliable and sustainable door-to-door multimodal transportation. Its comprehensive European network reaches from Russia to North Africa providing the customers a comprehensive coverage in the region.

Containerships’ portfolio consists of both standard and customised containers and logistic solutions thanks to 32 vessels, 700 trucks operating on 34 seas, rail and river services. Being part of the CMA CGM Group enables Containerships’ growth and supports its functions, operations and sustainability goals.

This new service will provide excellent connections for Estonian shippers and receivers directly to markets in Great Britain, Benelux and France. In addition, customers may enjoy connections to and from Spain, Portugal, Canary Islands, Morocco and Ireland via transshipment at our dedicated hub in Rotterdam.

Tallinn will be connected to the following ports as per below schedule:

Import

Port of Call Departure Teesport (GB) Wednesday Rotterdam (NL) Friday Tallinn (EE) Tuesday

Export

Port of Call Departure Tallinn (EE) Wednesday Teesport (GB) Saturday Rotterdam (NL) Sunday

The first call in Tallinn with Containerships VIII took place on the 8th of April 2020.