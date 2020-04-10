2020 April 10 13:41

Oboronlogistics’ Ambal ferry involved in cargo delivery to Kaliningrad Region

RS extends theterm of the next qualification inspection of the ferry until the possibility of its carrying out



The Ambal railway ferry belonging to Oboronlogistika, operating on the Ust-Luga — Baltiysk line, is currently engaged to deliver equipment, materials and specialized medical equipment necessary for the construction of a multifunctional medical center in the Kaliningrad Region, Oboronlogistika says in a press release.



Russian Maritime Register of Shipping has decided to extend the term of the next qualification inspection of the ferry until the possibility of its carrying out, but no later than August 28, 2020. The current classification certificate, as well as the Convention certificates, remain valid for the entire extension period.



The construction of multifunctional medical centers, including in the Kaliningrad region, was organized by the Russian Defense Ministry on behalf of the President of the Russian Federation. The ferry schedule and loading/unloading schedule are monitored by the National defense control center of the Russian Federation and are included in the daily report on the progress of construction to the country's leadership.



Classification survey is mandatory for all types of water transport and is conducted every five years to confirm the class of the vessel, its serviceable technical condition (hull, electronics, mechanisms) and compliance with environmental safety requirements.

Oboronlogistics LLC provides transportation of various goods in the interests of the military Department between Ust-Luga and the Baltic Sea without passing through the territories of neighboring Baltic states. The port of Ust-Luga is located 150 kilometers from Saint Petersburg, and the port of Baltiysk is located 50 kilometers West of Kaliningrad. The flight time is about 40 hours. The ferry makes 5-6 round trips every month.

