2020 April 10 14:02

COVID-19: the CMA CGM Group builds a logistical bridge to supply France with urgent medical equipment

The CMA CGM Group and its subsidiary CEVA Logistics are building a logistical bridge between China and France, the company said in its release.



The first two shipments of masks and medical supplies arrive in France on Thursday, April 9th and Friday, April 10th. A 600 m3 plane fully chartered by the Group will follow on Sunday, April 12th. Twenty million masks as well as medical supplies will therefore be delivered to France in 4 days.



CEVA Logistics will then charter two flights every week to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in France. The masks and medical supplies transported by the Group will be distributed to hospitals, nursing homes, local authorities and businesses, particularly in retail.



Present in over 160 countries, the CMA CGM Group is also taking action around the world. In particular, CEVA Logistics is contributing to the logistical bridge arranged from China to the United States and to Latin America.



The CMA CGM Group and its subsidiary CEVA Logistics deliver masks and medical supplies in very short time frames, from the moment goods are accepted until they are handed over to the final recipients:

Collection and pre-carriage from factories in China

Transportation to CEVA warehouses in China and packaging

Delivery to airports and chartering of flights

Loading, unloading and customs clearance in France

Dispatch and mobilization of the transportation system to ensure delivery to final recipients.



CMA CGM Group employees continue to mobilise on a daily basis to ensure the ocean transportation and delivery of essential goods, particularly food, medical and pharmaceutical products, in France and around the world.



About CMA CGM

Led by Rodolphe Saadé, the CMA CGM Group is a world leader in shipping and logistics.

Its 502 vessels serve more than 420 ports on five continents around the world and carried nearly 22 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) in 2019. With CEVA, a world leader in logistics services, CMA CGM handles more than 500,000 tons of airfreight and 1.9 million tons of inland freight every year.

CMA CGM is constantly innovating to offer customers new maritime, inland and logistics solutions.

Present on every continent and in 160 countries through its network of 755 offices and 750 warehouses, the Group employs 110,000 people worldwide, of which 2,400 in Marseille where its head office is located.