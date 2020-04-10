2020 April 10 12:19

1.35 million cubic meters of material to be dredged in Azov-Don Basin in 2020

Dredging is among measures ensuring maximum dimensions of the navigable channel amid low water level of the Lower Don river

The scope of dredging planned for the Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s inland water ways is to reach 1,349,880 cbm in 2020, head of Azov-Don Basin Administration said at the meeting of Rostov Region Government’s Marine Board.

According to him, the dredging works are to be commenced immediately after the spawning period – on 1 June 2020.

Sergey Gaidayev emphasized that dredging is among measures ensuring maximum dimensions of the navigable channel amid low water level of the Lower Don river.

In 2019, dredging within the territory run by Azov-Don Basin Administration totaled 1,366,500 cbm, that was slightly above the planned scope of works.