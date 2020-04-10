2020 April 10 11:54

Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 3M’2020 grew by 22% Y-o-Y to 4.2 million tonnes

The growth was driven by transshipment of grain and oil products

In January-March 2020, the port of Rostov-on-Don handed 4.2 million tonnes of cargo (+22%, year-on-year), says the port’s statistics.



According to the Harbour Master’s Office, unloading accounted for 1.9% of the throughput and totaled 47,700 tonnes (+65%, year-on-year). In the reporting period, loading totaled 2.503 million tonnes (+17%, year-on-year).

In the reporting period, transshipment of grain grew by 49% to 2.1 million tonnes, oil products - by 14% to 913,000 tonnes. Transshipment of coal fell by 6% to 579,000 tonnes.

Turnover of vessels in the first quarter climbed by 23% to 1,087 calls.

In 2019, the port of Rostov-on-Don handled 22.95 million tonnes, down 4.74%, year-on-year.