2020 April 10 10:38

Oil prices fell on April 9

Oil prices decline amid uncertainty caused by new agreement of OPEC+

On 9 April 2020, Brent Crude Oil futures price fell by 4% to $31.48 per barrel, Light Sweet Crude – dropped by 9.3% to $22.76 per barrel.

Throughout the previous day oil prices were going up amid expectation of OPEC+ meeting (held via video conference on April 9).