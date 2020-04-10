-
Bunker prices go down at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
Global oil prices continue going up amid expectation of OPEC+ meeting
According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:
Average price of IFO-380 HS - $100 pmt (-$25).
Average price of MGO - $260 pmt (-$15).
Average price of ULSFO - $200 pmt ($35).
Average price of VLSFO 0.5% - $140 pmt (-$20).
Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam fell by $6 on the average:
- IFO-380 НS - $177 (-$9).
- MGO - $303 (+$3).
- ULSFO 0,1% - $290 (-).
- VLSFO 0,5% - $225 (-$20).
The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.
