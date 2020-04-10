  The version for the print

  • 2020 April 10 09:42

    Bunker prices go down at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia

    Global oil prices continue going up amid expectation of OPEC+ meeting

    According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:

    Average price of IFO-380 HS - $100 pmt (-$25).

    Average price of MGO - $260 pmt (-$15).

    Average price of ULSFO - $200 pmt ($35).

    Average price of VLSFO 0.5% - $140 pmt (-$20).

    Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam fell by $6 on the average:

    - IFO-380 НS - $177 (-$9).
    -  MGO - $303 (+$3).
    - ULSFO 0,1% - $290 (-).
    - VLSFO 0,5% - $225 (-$20).

    The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.

 News for a day...
2020 April 10

18:01 Throughput of Russian seaports in 3M’2020 grew by 2.4% to 207.08 million tonnes
17:40 Nikolay Shablikov took office of Nordic Engineering BoD Chairman
17:26 IMO and port State inspection authorities set pragmatic approach to support global supply chain
17:06 Rotterdam’s industry cut its carbon emissions by 3.8% in 2019
16:38 North Sea Port sees 6.6-pct decline in cargo transhipment in 1Q'2020
16:13 Arctia’s subsidiary Meritaito offers green solution in field of aids to navigation
15:49 Glavgosexpertiza approved Phase 2 of OTEKO’s terminal in Taman
15:24 Port of Houston container volumes down 11 percent to 248,280 TEU in March of 2020
15:05 Port of Tallinn announced new weekly service of Containerships from Muuga harbour
14:20 LUKOIL continues development of its North Caspian fields
14:02 COVID-19: the CMA CGM Group builds a logistical bridge to supply France with urgent medical equipment
13:41 Oboronlogistics’ Ambal ferry involved in cargo delivery to Kaliningrad Region
13:24 Palau International Ship Registry reaches out to ship owners with digital services
12:43 BlueWater Reporting issues Q1 2020 World Liner Supply Report
12:19 1.35 million cubic meters of material to be dredged in Azov-Don Basin in 2020
11:54 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 3M’2020 grew by 22% Y-o-Y to 4.2 million tonnes
11:27 Port of HaminaKotka throughput in 1Q’2020 fell by 12.3% Y-o-Y to 3.9 million tonnes
11:05 Philly Shipyard wins major training ships contract
10:38 Oil prices fell on April 9
10:05 Boskalis expands Salvage presence in the US by acquiring Ardent Americas
09:42 Bunker prices go down at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
09:19 Port of Gothenburg works at full capacity, despite the Coronavirus crisis
09:10 Baltic Dry Index is up to 635 points
08:16 Sino-Global to acquire majority stake in Mandarine Ocean

2020 April 9

18:27 Port of Los Angeles container volumes down 30.9% to 449,568 TEU in March 2020
18:07 ECSA thanks the European Commission for the guidelines on seafarers, passengers and other persons on board ships
18:01 Port of Ventspils (Latvia) handled 3.7 million tonnes in 3M’2020, down 42% YoY
17:35 Tianjin Port Group and Hebei Port Group sign an agreement
17:17 Ministry of Industry and Trade to analyze ship designs for using shipboard equipment of Russian origin
17:05 North P&I Club supports new digital COVID-19 tool from International Group
16:35 COVID-19: CMA CGM launches the BUSINESS CONTINUITY PACK
16:20 Port of Liepaja (Latvia) handled 1.58 million tonnes of cargo in 3M’2020, down 16.3 % Y-o-Y
16:05 Port of Gothenburg offers inland storage of imported goods
15:35 Port of Hamburg container transport by inland waterway up 13 percent to 145,078 TEU in 2019
15:22 Throughput of Taganrog port in 3M’2020 grew by 20% to 780,000 tonnes
15:04 ABS is first in industry to accept 3D models for class surveys
14:26 Novotrans handled first batch of export grain in the port of Ust-Luga
13:37 International Bunker Conference IBC 2020 postponed due to COVID-19
13:17 ABP increases capacity to store refrigerated containers at the Port of Hull
12:53 ABP continue to deliver operational continuity for customers
12:29 Bunker prices are flat at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
11:30 Construction of innovative training vessel STC Group begins
11:04 Stena Line plans to close the Trelleborg-Sassnitz route
10:28 ABB brings fuel cell technology a step closer to powering large ships
10:18 New restrictions on border crossings in Finland - effects on Finnlines’ passenger services
09:54 Delo Group paid almost 60 billion rubles to PJSC TransContainer minority shareholders as part of the repurchase of 49.6410% shares
09:47 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Apr 09
09:35 Sovcomflot’s Board of Directors acknowledges Group’s performance in 2019
09:17 Baltic Dry Index is up to 607 points

2020 April 8

18:36 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from West Med, Adriatic, Black Sea and East Med to the Middle East Gulf & Red Sea
18:06 The Maritime Union of Australia condemn Government for treatment of cruise ship crews
17:36 Estimated March imports at major U.S. retail container ports hit five-year low, declines expected to continue amid pandemic
17:05 PD Ports continues investment in environmentally sustainable technology
16:36 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from West Med, Adriatic, Black Sea & East Med to Far East
16:35 SCHOTTEL EcoPeller deployed in modernization project for first time
16:13 Port of Tallinn reports its 2020 Q1 passenger and cargo flows
16:05 Gimi receives force majeure claim for FLNG from BP Mauritania
15:44 Allseas wins removal contract for multiple North Sea installations
15:40 KMG Inseneriehituse AS to build bridge for Port of Tallinn
15:04 THE Alliance announces COVID-19 response measures for May and June 2020