2020 April 10 09:42

Bunker prices go down at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia

Global oil prices continue going up amid expectation of OPEC+ meeting

According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:

Average price of IFO-380 HS - $100 pmt (-$25).

Average price of MGO - $260 pmt (-$15).

Average price of ULSFO - $200 pmt ($35).

Average price of VLSFO 0.5% - $140 pmt (-$20).

Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam fell by $6 on the average:

- IFO-380 НS - $177 (-$9).

- MGO - $303 (+$3).

- ULSFO 0,1% - $290 (-).

- VLSFO 0,5% - $225 (-$20).

The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.