Port of Ventspils (Latvia) handled 3.7 million tonnes in 3M’2020, down 42% YoY

Throughput of Ventspils port continues decreasing due to redirection of Russian cargo flows, filling of oil reservoirs and COVID-19 spread. Yet there are some exceptions

In January-March 2020, the port of Ventspils (Latvia) handled 3.7 million tonnes of cargo (-42%, year-on-year), the Port Authority statistics said.

According to the statement, transshipment of liquid bulk cargo fell by 14% to 2.37 million tonnes, transshipment of dry bulk cargo plunged over four times to 703,000 t while transshipment of general cargo increased by 5.8% to 653,000 tonnes.

Meanwhile, throughput of Ventplac terminal grew by 29% due to transshipment of forest products, woodchips and pellets. The growth should be attributed to the demand for cardboard packing driven by the development of courier delivery amid Covid-19 pandemic. Besides, this type of cargo is bound for Sweden which has no tough quarantine restrictions.



The number of ship calls dropped by a quarter to 116 units including 26 tankers and 90 bulkers.



Ventspils port is located near Venta river. There are terminals for loading and unloading of crude and oil products, liquid chemicals and fertilizers, metal and coal, timber and fish, containers and Ro-Ro trailers. In 2019, the port handled 20.46 million tonnes of cargo.