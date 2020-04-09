2020 April 9 16:20

Port of Liepaja (Latvia) handled 1.58 million tonnes of cargo in 3M’2020, down 16.3 % Y-o-Y

Throughput decrease attributed to 83-pct fall of anthracite

Freight volume handled in the Port of Liepaja, Latvia in January-March 2020 fell by 16.3%, year-on-year, to 1,584,800 tonnes, the Port Authority told IAA PortNews.

In the reporting period, transshipment of grain fell by 5.5% to 636,800 tonnes, anthracite – by 83% to 71,700 tonnes, construction materials - by 5.4% to 183,500 tonnes while transshipment of oil products grew by 56.7% to 139,300.

Handling of Ro-Ro cargo climbed by 1% to 10,245 units, container throughput grew by 14% to 843 TEUs.

In the reporting period, the port serviced 7,284 passengers, up 6%, year-on-year.

The number of calls fell by 5% to 412.

Port of Liepaja was founded in the 90s of last century at the former Soviet Union’s naval base. Liepaja ranks third port of Latvia by handled cargo volume. Half of the port’s cargo throughput is fueled by crude oil and bulk cargoes imported from the CIS countries, largely from Belorussia. In 2019, throughput of Liepaja port was 7.33 million tonnes.