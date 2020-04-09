2020 April 9 16:05

Port of Gothenburg offers inland storage of imported goods

On a daily basis, about 25 rail shuttles operate between the Port of Gothenburg and logistics locations in Sweden and Norway. A sudden shift in demand for Swedish imported goods in the wake of the coronavirus has led to a need for interim storage of goods that have already been ordered and are on their way to Sweden, mainly in containers. This has emerged following ongoing discussions with port customers, Port of Gothenburg said in its release.



The Gothenburg Port Authority has produced a solution within the port’s railport system. A number of railport terminals with direct rail links to the port of Gothenburg are now ready to step in as interim storage points for containers and trailers, bringing the goods closer to their final destination.

Thanks to collaboration between the Port of Gothenburg and a number of inland terminals linked to the Port of Gothenburg Railport system, interim storage space has been secured throughout Sweden close to large import warehouse clusters.

Imported goods can be transported directly to these locations from the Port of Gothenburg using the Railport Scandinavia rail system. Logent Ports and Terminals also has temporary storage space at the port.

Port of Gothenburg

The Port of Gothenburg is the largest port in the Nordic region. 30 per cent of Swedish foreign trade passes through the Port of Gothenburg as well as half of all container traffic. The Port of Gothenburg is the only port in Sweden with the capacity to receive the world's largest container vessels and has the broadest range of shipping routes within and outside Europe. The 25 rail shuttles that depart each day mean that companies throughout Sweden and Norway have a direct, environmentally smart link to the largest port in the Nordic region. The Port of Gothenburg has terminals for oil, cars, ro-ro, containers and passengers.