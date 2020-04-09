2020 April 9 15:22

Throughput of Taganrog port in 3M’2020 grew by 20% to 780,000 tonnes

Throughput growth driven by transshipment of oil products, coal and grain

In January-March 2020, sea transport hub of Taganrog handled 780,000 tonnes of cargo (+20%, year-on-year), the Azov Sea Ports Administration told IAA PortNews.

In the reporting period, transshipment of oil products grew by 18% to 299,000 tonnes, grain – by 55% to 295,000 tonnes, coal – by 21% to 144,000 tonnes while transshipment of ferrous metal fell by 35% to 24,000 tonnes.



In the reporting period, exports increased by 11% to 452,000, short-sea traffic – by 49% to 325,000, imports plunged 8.9 times to 3,000 tonnes.



In the three-month period, the Harbour Master’s office of port Taganrog registered 195 arrivals and 193 departures including port fleet vessels versus 168 arrivals and 173 departures in January-March 2019.