2020 April 9 14:26

Novotrans handled first batch of export grain in the port of Ust-Luga

Novotrans shipped the first batch of export grain from Ust-Luga port’s Auto/Rail Ferry Terminal. The company plans to raise annual cargo handling to 1 million tonnes

Stevedoring Company “Novotrans” (SC Novotrans) has performed transshipment of the first batch of grain at the Auto/Rail Ferry Terminal in the port of Ust-Luga (Leningrad Region). 5,000 tonnes of flax seeds delivered to Ust-Luga from Kazakhstan in grain cars is bound for Belgium.

“Taking into consideration the shortage of grain handling facilities in Russian ports of the Baltic Sea, Group of Companies "Novotrans" invested over RUB 100 million in special equipment required for handling of grain at the ferry terminal. The facility is currently able to transship over 400,000 tonnes per year. In the nearest future we are set to improve the transshipment technology and to expand our backlog of orders. According to our calculations, annual throughput can be raised to 1 million tonnes of grain”, said Konstantin Goncharov, President of GC Novotrans.

In June 2019, Holding Company “Novotrans” JSC completed the transaction on acquisition of 100% in the authorized capital of stevedoring company Global Service LLC. In September 2019, the limited liability company changed its name to Stevedoring Company “Novotrans”. As a general agent of Rosmorport at Ust-Luga port’s Auto/Rail Ferry Terminal (ARFT), SC Novotrans performs loading and unloading operations and provides storage services. ARFT connects the Leningrad Region and Kaliningrad Region (Ust-Luga port – Baltiysk port) and ensures transport security of Russia’s enclave. ARFT is the only Russian transport facility for cargo transportation to and from the Kaliningrad Region without crossing international borders.

Total area of the facility exceeds 30 hectares with more than 8 kilometers of railway approaches. The open storage area is 96,130 square meters. HC Novotrans plans to develop the technical base of the ferry facility. The stevedore asset was purchased in pursuance of Novotrans’ diversification strategy.

In 2019, Holding Company “Novotrans” commenced practical implementation of an investment project on creation of modern port infrastructure in the seaport of Ust-Luga (Leningrad Region) known as the LUGAPORT project. Novotrans is building a multipurpose commercial terminal in Ust-Luga for transshipment of general, bulk, grain and food cargo. It will be able to accept up to 1,100 railcars per day. Projected throughput of the facility is 24.3 million tonnes per year. Investments in the project will total RUB 46.5 billion. The project is included in strategic documents on development of Russia’s transport infrastructure.

The Group of Companies "Novotrans" was founded in 2004. At present, Novotrans is one of the largest railway rolling stock operators in Russia and the CIS. The total fleet of freight cars exceeds 25,000 units. Own repair production renders a full complex of services on technical and service maintenance of freight cars, uniting 5 high-tech enterprises in different regions of the country.