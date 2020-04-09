2020 April 9 13:37

International Bunker Conference IBC 2020 postponed due to COVID-19

This year’s International Bunker Conference (IBC), scheduled to take place aboard M/S Color Fantasy at Hjortneskaien Cruise terminal Oslo, from April the 22nd to 24th, has been postponed and will be held from October the 13th to 15th 2020. The Venue remains the same, the program remains the same, and all bookings will be rolled over without any action from the participants, the IBC organizer said in a media release.



The excellent collection of speakers in this year’s program is the main reason many participants have signed up for the conference. Fortunately, the speakers have been very sympathetic to the situation and all speakers have been confirmed for the new dates. This means that the program will remain unchanged.



"Making the decision to postpone IBC 2020 has not been easy as we know many participants and speakers have been looking forward to IBC 2020 in April. The health and safety of our participants and contributors is, however, always our main concern. Even though neither national or international health authorities have restricted this type of events, going ahead with the conference at this time could pose a risk, and that is not a risk we are willing to take. The conference has attendees from all over the world, many of whom have travelling as a major part of their work. By postponing we avoid exposing our participants to a potential risk and inadvertently contributing to the pandemic’s spread," the IBC said.



"The decision to postpone is made in cooperation with Color Line, who understand our point of view. Although the Color Fantasy is a very safe vessel and has implemented sanitary measures, the shipping company agree with our decision to postpone and are very much looking forward to seeing us aboard Color Fantasy in October".



About IBC

The International Bunker conference (IBC) has a long history supported by the industry. It has remained a proactive forum since its introduction in 1979 and setting sail for the 41st time 22-24 April 2020. IBC is committed to the tradition of not only having in-depth presentations of papers on issues of importance to the international bunker industry, but also introduce new and relevant topics for the audience. The IBC program committee aim to take the International Bunker Conference into the future by focusing on relevant topics within the bunker and maritime industry. Our main asset will remain a close cooperation with industrial partners such as oil companies, ship owners and class societies and our priority will remain to deliver quality-based subject content and a continued network for the IBC delegates.