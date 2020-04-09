2020 April 9 13:17

ABP increases capacity to store refrigerated containers at the Port of Hull

ABP says it has grown its capacity to store refrigerated containers at the Port of Hull. The installation of two new Reefer Gantries at the Humber Container Terminal on the port has now been completed. The Reefer Gantries have increased the terminal’s capacity by an additional 64 reefers

Reefers are refrigerated containers which are used to transport perishable goods. Reefers use an integral refrigeration unit that keeps the goods inside at an optimum temperature. The unit is supplied with power from the vessel or vehicle during transit, and upon reaching the port it is transferred to the Reefer Gantry which supplies power to the unit whilst the reefer awaits onward shipment. The two new Reefer Gantries allows reefers on the terminal to be stacked four high, enabling the terminal to save valuable ground space, that in turn increases its storage capacity for other types of containers. As the COVID-19 crisis continues, now more than ever this expansion will help support the flow of perishable goods into the UK such as food and medicine.

The works cost in the region of £500k and were carried out by engineering solutions specialist C Spencer Ltd, who subcontracted the fabrication of the steelwork for the gantries to Riley Engineering. This investment is set to benefit ABP customers, BG Freight Line, I – MOTION Shipping, and SAMSKIP, and will help to reduce the reliance on third party generators.

ABP has been investing heavily in the container infrastructure on the Port of Hull since 2018, said Simon Bird, Director of ABP Humber.

This new facility will add further resource to support our customers, as the UK container market here on the Humber continues to grow.

ABP is also improving the Humber Container Terminal facilities on the Port of Immingham, with an investment of £33 million to modernise equipment and increase container storage space. Earlier this year the port welcomed six, new electric rubber tyre gantry cranes, like those already on the Port of Hull. More equipment is set to arrive by sea later this year.