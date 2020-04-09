2020 April 9 12:53

ABP continue to deliver operational continuity for customers

As the UK Governments restrictions on movement and social distancing measures continue so does ABP’s focus on health and safety procedures at our Ports, the company says in a press release.

“We have made exhaustive efforts to ensure that appropriate PPE is available at all our locations and want to thank our partners and suppliers for their support in helping us in these endeavours. Additional safeguards and inspections continue across our Ports and we would also like to thank our valued customers, contractors and customer’s representatives for their continued co-operation and patience whilst these are performed.

ABP continue to deliver operational continuity for our customers and have been able to maintain our standard operating hours despite reduced staffing in some locations. Customer requirements and resource plans are being constantly reviewed and we appreciate the regular customer dialogue and request that you continue to provide as much visibility on forward plans as possible. Several of you are experiencing significant challenges managing your supply chain logistics during the crisis. We have a number of opportunities across the group for emergency storage solutions to help you during this difficult time and encourage you to talk to us about any additional requirements.

Discussions on support and recovery plans with the UK Government continue. There have been no substantive changes this week. As the UK’s leading port operator with a critical strategic role in supporting the nation’s supply chains, we will continue to provide updates on this dynamic situation in accordance with government advice”, says the statement.